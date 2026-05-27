H.I.S. Americas Receives Plug and Play’s 'Corporate Innovation Award 2026'

Plug and Play’s Corporate Innovation Award 2026 Award Trophy

Recognized for Driving Innovation Through XR Tourism, Next-Generation Mobility, AI Initiatives, and Startup Collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.I.S. Americas Inc. (“H.I.S. Americas”), the U.S.-based subsidiary of H.I.S. Co., Ltd., has received the “Corporate Innovation Award 2026” at the “Silicon Valley May Summit 2026” hosted by Plug and Play , one of the world’s largest innovation platforms. This marks the third time H.I.S. Americas has received the award, following previous recognitions in 2022 and 2023, tying the record for the most awards received in this category.Plug and Play (HQ: Silicon Valley) is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies in 60+ locations across five continents. The Corporate Partner Innovation Award is presented to corporations that demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing innovation both internally and through active collaboration with Plug and Play and startups. The award recognizes organizations that continuously explore emerging technologies, foster a culture of innovation within their teams, and actively engage with the startup ecosystem through pilots, partnerships, and strategic initiatives. It also highlights companies that are willing to test new ideas, drive meaningful transformation within their industry, and contribute to the broader innovation ecosystem through collaboration and knowledge sharing.H.I.S. Americas has been recognized for its dedication to forward-thinking innovation, driven by key strategic collaborations. Notable milestones include the launch of ' XploreRide '—an immersive, XR-powered bus tour in Hawaii that seamlessly blends physical scenery with digital experiences—and pioneering next-generation mobility initiatives with industry leaders like REGENT. This momentum is further supported by a key partnership with Canadian hotel distribution platform HotelTrader and the ongoing advancement of cutting-edge AI proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives.H.I.S. Americas will continue to redefine the future of travel, creating novel customer experiences and advancing next-generation tourism through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and synergistic startup partnerships.◼️ Message from Amir Amidi, Managing Partner, Plug and Play“H.I.S. has been a partner of Plug and Play Travel Vertical for the past six years, and throughout this time we’ve seen a strong commitment to exploring new technologies and building meaningful collaborations with startups. From next-generation travel initiatives to international PoCs and emerging customer experience concepts, H.I.S. continues to demonstrate a forward-looking approach to innovation. We are excited to recognize H.I.S. with the Corporate Partner Innovation Award and look forward to continuing this collaboration together,” said Amir Amidi, Managing Partner, Plug and Play.”◼️ Message from Tomohisa Kumamoto, President & CEO, H.I.S. Americas“We are truly honored to receive the ‘Corporate Innovation Award 2026.’ Through our collaboration with Plug and Play, we have had the opportunity to connect with outstanding startups from around the world and pursue new technologies and business ideas, creating significant learning opportunities and value. Encouraged by this recognition, we will continue to drive new value creation through open innovation.”About H.I.S. Americas Inc.H.I.S. Americas Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of H.I.S. Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s leading travel and tourism companies with a global network of 140 offices across 109 cities in 58 countries and regions worldwide. Headquartered in California, H.I.S. Americas operates a wide range of travel-related businesses across North America, including leisure and corporate travel services, destination management, transportation, food and beverage operations and tourism-related ventures.Beyond traditional travel services, H.I.S. Americas actively promotes open innovation through collaboration with startups, technology companies, and industry partners. The company is focused on creating next-generation travel experiences through emerging technologies such as AI, XR (Extended Reality), and advanced mobility solutions. Notable initiatives include the development of XploreRide, an immersive XR-powered sightseeing experience, and partnerships in areas such as sustainable transportation, hospitality technology, and customer experience innovation.Through its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric experiences, H.I.S. Americas continues to help shape the future of travel and tourism.

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