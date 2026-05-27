New Vision Med Spa Co-Owner Ciara Washington Shares Vision for Confidence, Wellness, and Personalized Care in Columbia

Ciara Washington, co-owner of New Vision Med Spa, Columbia, South Carolina.

New Vision Med Spa co-owner Ciara Washington shares her journey from modeling and beauty industry experiences to building a wellness-driven business.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Vision Med Spa , co-owned by Ciara Washington and Dr. Lorone Washington, continues to strengthen its focus on personalized wellness, confidence, and individualized care for clients in Columbia, South Carolina.“My journey has always been centered around confidence, presentation, and helping people feel like the best version of themselves,” says Washington.Washington says New Vision Med Spa’s philosophy was shaped by experiences within the beauty and wellness industry, including the importance of understanding diverse skin tones, wellness education, and healthy weight management.“Experiences that can shake your core,” she explains.Those experiences inspired a larger vision centered on skincare, wellness, and healthy weight management.“I realized I wanted to create something bigger and more informative about skincare, wellness, and healthy weight management. I yearned to create a space where someone could experience a personal transformation built with just them in mind.”That vision became New Vision Med Spa, which Washington co-owns and operates alongside her husband, Dr. Lorone Washington, the practice’s medical director with more than 20 years of experience serving the Columbia community.“Columbia felt like the perfect place to bring this vision to life because it has such a strong sense of community and growth,” says Washington. “We wanted clients to feel seen, educated, and empowered.”At New Vision Med Spa, the mission extends beyond aesthetics alone. Washington says her perspective on beauty has evolved from appearance-focused thinking toward wellness, confidence, and self-care.“True confidence isn’t perfection, it's feeling aligned with who you are,” she says.The practice emphasizes individualized care, combining medical expertise, advanced technology, wellness principles, and luxury service to create customized treatment experiences rather than one-size-fits-all approaches. Diversity and proper care across all skin types remain core priorities for the business.“It goes beyond turning a machine on factory settings. It’s about tailoring each service to our clients' personalized needs,” Washington explains.For Washington, some of the most meaningful outcomes are not physical transformations but emotional ones.“Seeing someone regain confidence after struggling with skin concerns, weight goals, or simply feeling disconnected from themselves is incredibly fulfilling,” she says. “Watching clients become more confident in every area of life is priceless.”Building the business came with challenges involving growth, leadership, decision-making, and balancing multiple roles, but Washington credits resilience, adaptability, and staying mission-focused for helping shape her path.“Challenges became opportunities to grow stronger. Overall it is the challenges that anchored me in my purpose.”Branding and storytelling have also played a major role in the company’s growth.“People connect with stories and experiences before they connect with services,” she says. “We’ve focused on creating a brand that reflects luxury, trust, authenticity, and results while showing the heart behind what we do.”Looking ahead, Washington envisions New Vision Med Spa continuing to grow as a destination for aesthetics and wellness while maintaining personalized care , innovation, and transformative client experiences.For women considering entrepreneurship, she offers straightforward advice:“Start before you feel fully ready. Growth happens in motion. Trust your vision, stay consistent, and understand that fear doesn’t mean stop, it means keep going.”Today, Washington defines success differently than when she first started.“Success used to mean milestones and achievements. Today, success means impact; helping people, creating opportunities, building something meaningful, and maintaining balance while staying true to our mission.”About New Vision Med SpaNew Vision Med Spa is a Columbia, South Carolina–based medical spa focused on aesthetics, wellness, personalized care, and transformative client experiences. Co-owned by Ciara Washington and Dr. Lorone Washington, the practice combines medical expertise, advanced technology, and individualized treatment approaches designed to support confidence, wellness, and beauty.

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