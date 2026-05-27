Robert Jon & The Wreck Channel Dust, Danger, and Road-Worn Groove on Latest Single 'Arroyo' Out Now
Also Available New album Wreckage, Vol. 3, a Raw Collection of Standalone Tracks Forged on the RoadLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with Wreckage, Vol. 3, a new album collecting a range of recent standalone singles released throughout the band’s relentless run of touring and recording over the past year. Arriving alongside the launch of the EP’s focus track “Arroyo,” the release captures another side of the band’s evolving sound - looser, heavier, and deeply rooted in the spontaneous chemistry that has long defined their live shows.
WATCH The Official Music Video “Arroyo”. STREAM Wreckage, Vol. 3. Order Wreckage Vol. 3 CD & Vinyl exclusively HERE.
Built from a free-form rehearsal jam that quickly took on a life of its own, “Arroyo” began with a single phrase that sparked the song’s now-driving chorus. The track unfolds as a fast-moving Southern rock burner, full of harmonized guitar lines, swirling Hammond B3 organ, and extended improvised solos that lean fully into the band’s classic rock influences without feeling nostalgic or overly polished.
Lyrically, the song was inspired by what guitarist Henry James describes as “an image in Robert’s head of a lone traveler, out on a dry creek bed in which everyone and everything was out to get him.” Drawing from the atmosphere of Spaghetti Westerns and old Clint Eastwood films, “Arroyo” follows a shadowy figure moving through “a brief moment full of darkness, danger and deception on a dry creek bed in the old Wild West.”
Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles - specifically Studio 2, often referred to as “the Van Halen room” - the track was self-produced by the band and engineered and mixed by Chad Gordon, who previously worked with Henry James on his very first recordings years ago. “We let it be what it is,” James explains. “A semi-improvised ‘70s southern rock jam.” Much of the final version came together in the first or second take, including fully improvised solos from keyboardist Jake Abernathie on Hammond B3 and James on his Epiphone Firebird guitar.
Wreckage, Vol. 3, a collection of rarities, fan favorites, and standout tracks showcasing the band’s signature Southern rock sound arrives during one of the busiest creative stretches of the band’s career and continues the momentum generated by recent new single releases including “Run Back To Me” and “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.” Together, the tracks showcase the band’s ability to move fluidly between emotionally grounded songwriting, heavy riff-driven rock, and expansive jam-based musicianship while continuing to push beyond the framework of traditional Southern rock.
The collection also follows the release of the band’s acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and released via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. The record earned widespread praise for its blend of raw storytelling, muscular grooves, and lived-in performances, with Classic Rock Magazine calling it “their most accomplished work to date.”
Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) - have built a devoted international following through relentless touring and a live show that thrives on spontaneity, interplay, and hard-earned chemistry. Recent years have seen the band tour extensively across the U.S. and Europe, share stages with artists including Samantha Fish, Blackberry Smoke, Joe Bonamassa, and Rival Sons, and steadily establish themselves as one of modern rock’s most dependable live acts.
The band’s touring schedule continues this summer with dates across the U.K., Europe, and the United States, including appearances at Holland International Blues Festival and a run of East Coast headline dates before returning later this year for the Cali-County Cruise 2026. For tickets, music, and more information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com.
TOUR DATES
US FALL (Recently Added)
November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room*
November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre*
November 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory**
November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater*
November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*
November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts*
November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa*
November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre*
* Supporting Joanne Shaw Taylor
** Fan Presale - May 28th / Public On Sale - May 29th
US SUMMER
May 28 –Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
May 30 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records
June 5 - Montrose, CO - Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
June 18 – Holmfirth, UK – Picturedrome
June 19 – Bournemouth, UK – Love Rocks Festival
June 20 – Grolloo, NL – Holland International Blues Festival
June 28 - Augusta, NJ - Rock, Ribs & Ridges
July 9 – Portland, ME – Aura
July 10 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall
July 12 – Sherman, NY – Pine Junction
July 13 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
July 14 – Hagerstown, MD – Live at Hub City Vinyl
July 15 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
July 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton Live
July 17 – Richmond, VA – The Tin Pan
July 18 – Thurmond, NC – The Stage @ Jones von Drehle
July 24 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Casino
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 – Long Beach, CA – Cali-County Cruise 2026
EUROPE FALL
October 2 Cambridge, UK Cambridge Junction
October 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City
October 4 Liverpool, UK 02 Academy Liverpool
October 6 Bristol, UK Trinity Centre
October 7 Leeds, UK Project House
October 8 Oxford, UK 02 Academy Oxford
October 9 Weert, NL De Bosuil
October 10 Utrecht, NL Tivoli Vredenburg
October 11 Dortmund, DE Musiktheater Piano
October 12 Nuremberg, DE Hirsch
October 14 Hannover, DE Blues Garage
October 15 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-Saal
October 16 Lossnitz, DE Zur Linde
October 17 Seewen, CH Gaswerk Eventbar
October 18 Seon, CH Konservi Seon
October 19 Rubigen, CH Muhle Hunziken
October 21 Clermont-Ferrand, FR La Cooperative De Mai
October 22 La Roche-Sur-Yon FR Quai M
October 23 Penmarch, FR Salle Cap Caval
October 24 Cleon, FR La Traverse
October 25 Lille, FR Le Splendid
October 28 Verviers,BE Spirit of 66
Dec 4-8 Cancun, Mexico - High Tide Getaway 2026
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About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company now utilizes those same tactics to help emerging artists navigate the modern music industry without relying on traditional gatekeepers. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to help other artists build sustainable careers, making Journeyman a true market-maker for its artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol Chenkin
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