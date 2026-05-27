Robert Jon & The Wreck Channel Dust, Danger, and Road-Worn Groove on Latest Single 'Arroyo' Out Now

Also Available New album Wreckage, Vol. 3, a Raw Collection of Standalone Tracks Forged on the Road

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with Wreckage, Vol. 3, a new album collecting a range of recent standalone singles released throughout the band’s relentless run of touring and recording over the past year. Arriving alongside the launch of the EP’s focus track “Arroyo,” the release captures another side of the band’s evolving sound - looser, heavier, and deeply rooted in the spontaneous chemistry that has long defined their live shows. WATCH The Official Music Video “Arroyo”. STREAM Wreckage, Vol. 3. Order Wreckage Vol. 3 CD & Vinyl exclusively HERE Built from a free-form rehearsal jam that quickly took on a life of its own, “Arroyo” began with a single phrase that sparked the song’s now-driving chorus. The track unfolds as a fast-moving Southern rock burner, full of harmonized guitar lines, swirling Hammond B3 organ, and extended improvised solos that lean fully into the band’s classic rock influences without feeling nostalgic or overly polished.Lyrically, the song was inspired by what guitarist Henry James describes as “an image in Robert’s head of a lone traveler, out on a dry creek bed in which everyone and everything was out to get him.” Drawing from the atmosphere of Spaghetti Westerns and old Clint Eastwood films, “Arroyo” follows a shadowy figure moving through “a brief moment full of darkness, danger and deception on a dry creek bed in the old Wild West.”Recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles - specifically Studio 2, often referred to as “the Van Halen room” - the track was self-produced by the band and engineered and mixed by Chad Gordon, who previously worked with Henry James on his very first recordings years ago. “We let it be what it is,” James explains. “A semi-improvised ‘70s southern rock jam.” Much of the final version came together in the first or second take, including fully improvised solos from keyboardist Jake Abernathie on Hammond B3 and James on his Epiphone Firebird guitar.Wreckage, Vol. 3, a collection of rarities, fan favorites, and standout tracks showcasing the band’s signature Southern rock sound arrives during one of the busiest creative stretches of the band’s career and continues the momentum generated by recent new single releases including “Run Back To Me” and “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.” Together, the tracks showcase the band’s ability to move fluidly between emotionally grounded songwriting, heavy riff-driven rock, and expansive jam-based musicianship while continuing to push beyond the framework of traditional Southern rock.The collection also follows the release of the band’s acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and released via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. The record earned widespread praise for its blend of raw storytelling, muscular grooves, and lived-in performances, with Classic Rock Magazine calling it “their most accomplished work to date.”Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) - have built a devoted international following through relentless touring and a live show that thrives on spontaneity, interplay, and hard-earned chemistry. Recent years have seen the band tour extensively across the U.S. and Europe, share stages with artists including Samantha Fish, Blackberry Smoke, Joe Bonamassa, and Rival Sons, and steadily establish themselves as one of modern rock’s most dependable live acts.The band’s touring schedule continues this summer with dates across the U.K., Europe, and the United States, including appearances at Holland International Blues Festival and a run of East Coast headline dates before returning later this year for the Cali-County Cruise 2026. For tickets, music, and more information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com TOUR DATESUS FALL (Recently Added)November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room*November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre*November 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory**November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater*November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts*November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa*November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre** Supporting Joanne Shaw Taylor** Fan Presale - May 28th / Public On Sale - May 29thUS SUMMERMay 28 –Solana Beach, CA - Belly UpMay 30 - Bakersfield, CA - World RecordsJune 5 - Montrose, CO - Montrose Rotary AmphitheaterJune 18 – Holmfirth, UK – PicturedromeJune 19 – Bournemouth, UK – Love Rocks FestivalJune 20 – Grolloo, NL – Holland International Blues FestivalJune 28 - Augusta, NJ - Rock, Ribs & RidgesJuly 9 – Portland, ME – AuraJuly 10 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music HallJuly 12 – Sherman, NY – Pine JunctionJuly 13 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm GrilleJuly 14 – Hagerstown, MD – Live at Hub City VinylJuly 15 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music HallJuly 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton LiveJuly 17 – Richmond, VA – The Tin PanJuly 18 – Thurmond, NC – The Stage @ Jones von DrehleJuly 24 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay CasinoAug. 29 – Sept. 1 – Long Beach, CA – Cali-County Cruise 2026EUROPE FALLOctober 2 Cambridge, UK Cambridge JunctionOctober 3 Nottingham, UK Rock CityOctober 4 Liverpool, UK 02 Academy LiverpoolOctober 6 Bristol, UK Trinity CentreOctober 7 Leeds, UK Project HouseOctober 8 Oxford, UK 02 Academy OxfordOctober 9 Weert, NL De BosuilOctober 10 Utrecht, NL Tivoli VredenburgOctober 11 Dortmund, DE Musiktheater PianoOctober 12 Nuremberg, DE HirschOctober 14 Hannover, DE Blues GarageOctober 15 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-SaalOctober 16 Lossnitz, DE Zur LindeOctober 17 Seewen, CH Gaswerk EventbarOctober 18 Seon, CH Konservi SeonOctober 19 Rubigen, CH Muhle HunzikenOctober 21 Clermont-Ferrand, FR La Cooperative De MaiOctober 22 La Roche-Sur-Yon FR Quai MOctober 23 Penmarch, FR Salle Cap CavalOctober 24 Cleon, FR La TraverseOctober 25 Lille, FR Le SplendidOctober 28 Verviers,BE Spirit of 66Dec 4-8 Cancun, Mexico - High Tide Getaway 2026About Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company now utilizes those same tactics to help emerging artists navigate the modern music industry without relying on traditional gatekeepers. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to help other artists build sustainable careers, making Journeyman a true market-maker for its artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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