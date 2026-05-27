Makers Market™ Announces Four Bay Area Celebration Events Honoring America’s 250th Birthday

The free festivities will celebrate America’s birthday, American craftsmanship and community, and a decade of Makers Market™ supporting makers across the USA.

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makers Market™ today announces free events celebrating America’s 250th Birthday, and coinciding with a “Decade in the Making” of Makers Market™ fulfilling their mission to Rebuild the Legacy of American Made. The company will host four special events in the Bay Area this June to celebrate this milestone in American history.“For over a decade, we’ve been honored to work alongside makers, artists, and small businesses across the USA to share their stories and connect customers with thoughtfully made products,” says founder Suzy Ekman. “As America approaches its 250th Birthday, we wanted to mark this milestone with celebrations that honor not only our nation’s history, but also the creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, craftsmanship, and sense of community that continue to define America today. These birthday celebrations are about bringing people together and celebrating the unique spirit of our local communities.”Makers Market™’s America’s 250th Birthday Events will take place in June at each of four Bay Area locations on the dates below:Saturday, June 6 at Makers Market™ Lafayette (at 3571 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA)Saturday, June 6 at Makers Market™ First Street Napa (at 1300 1st St, Suite #301, Napa, CA)Saturday, June 13 at Makers Market™ Mill Valley Lumber Yard (at 129 Miller Ave, Suite #603, Mill Valley, CA)Saturday, June 13 at Makers Market™ Santana Row (at 378 Santana Row, Suite 1120, San Jose, CA)Guests can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities and festive experiences, including a custom iron-on patch bar featuring Americana-inspired designs for denim jackets, canvas totes, and baseball caps; DIY red, white & blue candle-making; live music from local musicians; birthday treats; and July 4th-inspired cocktail tastings.Each celebration will also include giveaways for the first 25 customers at every location, along with all-day raffles and opportunities to shop from local makers and small businesses.In addition, the celebrations at First Street Napa, Mill Valley Lumber Yard, and Santana Row will coincide with Makers Market™ Local Artist Street Fairs, hosting vibrant community gatherings filled with local art, handmade goods, live entertainment, and small-business shopping.###About Makers Market™Makers Market™ is locally founded and independently woman-owned, with brick-and-mortar stores in Alpharetta, Napa, San Jose, Lafayette, and Mill Valley. The company curates modern, handmade, and sustainably produced goods that honor the ideals of American craftsmanship. Through its mission of Rebuilding the Legacy of American Made, Makers Market™ proudly supports local artists, local economies, and local communities across the country. To learn more, please visit our website at MakersMarket.us , and our Instagram at @MakersMarket

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