State Sues Inglewood Landlord for Screening Out Renter Using Housing Assistance for Veterans

SACRAMENTO – The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) today announced filing a lawsuit against Myrtle Properties for allegedly screening out a prospective tenant based on his use of housing assistance through the Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing (VASH) program. Under California law, landlords and housing providers cannot refuse to rent to people based on their use of housing assistance programs, such as vouchers and rental subsidies. As part of the state’s first lawsuit over the alleged denial of VASH, CRD is seeking monetary damages for the complainant and changes to the property’s rental policies.

“Veterans have served their country,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “The least we can do is have their backs. We’re going to court to protect access to a key program for veterans in our state. It’s unacceptable to push people onto the street because they use housing assistance. We all deserve a fair chance to have a place to call home.”

Veteran Struggles to Find Housing

In 2024, CRD received a complaint against Myrtle Properties — a ten-unit complex in Inglewood in Los Angeles County — from a veteran who alleged that the property unlawfully screened him out based on his use of a VASH voucher. VASH is a federal program designed to combine housing assistance with a range of supportive services for veterans depending on their specific needs, including mental health support, substance use treatment, and case management.

According to the lawsuit, the prospective tenant reached out to property management after seeing a posting for a one-bedroom apartment on Trulia. During his conversation with the property manager, he mentioned that he received rental support through VASH and was told by the property manager that the unit was still available but that they did not accept third party checks. When he told the property manager that the voucher was considered part of his income, he was told to look for housing somewhere else.

However, despite actively looking for another place to live, the prospective tenant struggled to find housing — ultimately having to live out of hotels when he could afford it, or out of his truck when he could not.

State Takes Legal Action

After conducting an investigation, CRD determined that Myrtle Properties violated state protections related to source of income and provided the property an opportunity to resolve the allegations through mediation. Now, the state is suing. As part of the lawsuit, CRD is seeking a trial by jury and a court order to:

Permanently halt all unlawful practices of alleged housing discrimination by the landlord and any business associates.

Require the defendant and any business associates to take all affirmative steps necessary to remedy the alleged misconduct.

Award compensatory and punitive damages for the benefit of the complainant.

Declare that the defendant violated antidiscrimination protections under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Unruh Act.

California Supports Veterans

California has a wide range of resources and programs specifically designed to support veterans across the state, including a focus on housing stability. For instance, through Proposition 1, the state has made available approximately $1 billion to develop permanent affordable housing with supportive services for veterans. To date, nearly $859 million has been awarded for over 50 projects, including over 600 homes for veterans. The state has also awarded over $600 million through the Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention (VHHP) program. As of 2026, VHHP has resulted in over 100 projects, with nearly 4,000 units for veterans.

These efforts are in addition to the California Veterans Health Initiative, which has made $38 million available to strengthen access to mental healthcare for veteran and their families. The initiative helps veterans quickly access direct services such as counseling, crisis intervention, case management, and peer support. The program funds community-based providers across the state. Veterans experiencing emotional distress can also connect with trained counselors through the Veterans Crisis Line, which offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day.

In addition to these programs, the California Department of Veterans Affairs operates nationally recognized homes for veterans across the state. These facilities offer affordable long-term care to older and disabled veterans with a range of services, including independent living programs, skilled nursing care, and more. California veterans and their families are encouraged to reach out to the CalVet and their regional Local Interagency Network Coordinator (LINCs) for assistance navigating benefits, services, resources, employment, educational opportunities, and support programs. Veterans in need of assistance are encouraged to contact CalVet by phone at 1-800-952-5626 or by email.

If you or someone you know has experienced housing discrimination, CRD may be able to assist you through its complaint process. The department also provides general information and factsheets online about civil rights protections, including with respect to housing rights and the rights of veterans. Members of the public may also report discriminatory ads that attempt to unlawfully screen out housing applicants with VASH.

The lawsuit announced today is being litigated by Staff Counsel Irene Meyers and Assistant Chief Counsel Nadia Aziz.

You can learn more by reading the lawsuit.