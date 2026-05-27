NAPAC DMVPD Honors Ambassador Samson Itegboje and Welcomes Ambassador Lateef Kayode Are at Special Reception in D.C.

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NAPAC DMVPD honors Ambassador Samson Itegboje’s service and welcomes Ambassador Lateef Kayode Are at a special diaspora reception in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee DMVPD ( NAPAC DMVPD ) hosted a distinguished Farewell and Welcome Reception on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at The Continent DC, bringing together community leaders, elected officials, professionals, and stakeholders to honor the service of the outgoing Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Ambassador Samson Itegboje, and welcome the incoming Ambassador, His Excellency Ambassador Lateef Kayode Are.The evening celebrated Ambassador Itegboje's contributions to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Nigeria and the United States while providing an opportunity to welcome Ambassador Are as he begins his diplomatic assignment in Washington, D.C. Guests gathered in an atmosphere of fellowship and engagement, reflecting the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the Nigerian American community in the United States. The event also underscored the important role of civic participation, public service, and collaborative leadership in advancing the interests of Nigerians and Nigerian Americans throughout the region and across the diaspora. The program featured opening remarks delivered by NAPAC DMVPD General Secretary Augustus Aja-Onu, who welcomed distinguished guests and stakeholders. NAPAC Regional Director Dr. Toyin Opesanmi delivered appreciation remarks recognizing Ambassador Itegboje's service and contributions during his tenure in the United States. Representing the NAPAC National President, National Press Secretary Mrs. Adeola Atekoja formally welcomed Ambassador Are and presented official letters on behalf of the national organization.Dr. Lillian Agbeyegbe, Chair of NAPAC DMVPD, expressed appreciation for Ambassador Itegboje's service and extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Are. She reaffirmed NAPAC DMVPD's commitment to strengthening meaningful engagement among the Nigerian American community, elected officials, policymakers, and diplomatic representatives. In his remarks, Ambassador Lateef Kayode Are outlined a vision of inclusive service and accessibility, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians and maintaining an open line of communication with the diaspora community. He affirmed that his role is not political in nature, but one rooted in service, guidance, and engagement. Ambassador Are spoke about promoting the well-being of Nigerians abroad, offering counsel and support where needed, and encouraging adherence to the laws and institutions of the United States. He called on Nigerians to continue serving as positive ambassadors of their homeland through responsible citizenship, meaningful community engagement, and respect for the rule of law.Ambassador Are was accompanied by senior representatives of the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., including Ambassador Bukar Buni Hamman, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Mr. Sunday Okemini, Minister (Consular and Immigration). Their presence underscored the importance of continued collaboration between Nigeria's diplomatic mission and the Nigerian diaspora community in the United States.Throughout the evening, attendees reflected on the progress achieved during Ambassador Itegboje's tenure and expressed optimism for continued collaboration under Ambassador Are's leadership. The reception also provided an opportunity for networking, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas among community leaders, public officials, and professionals from across the Washington metropolitan area. Membership Services Liaison Commissioner Tope Adeyoju delivered closing appreciation remarks on behalf of the organization.NAPAC DMVPD remains committed to advancing civic engagement, public policy awareness, leadership development, and strategic partnerships that strengthen the voice and influence of the Nigerian American community.About NAPAC DMVPDThe Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee DMVPD (NAPAC DMVPD) is a regional chapter of the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) , dedicated to promoting civic participation, public service, advocacy, and political engagement within the Nigerian American community throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.For more information, visit NAPACDMVPD.org and follow @NAPAC_DMVPD on Instagram and NAPAC DMVPD on Facebook.

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