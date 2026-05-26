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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 26, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 26, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Total Nutrition Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Product Description: Product Description TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood capsules

Company Announcement

Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, NY is voluntarily recalling TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa Capsules (120 count) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was distributed nationally through the online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the company's websites, http://www.tnvitamins.com/, and https://www.doctorspride.com/.

The product is packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth, white caps and 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder. The affected lots are:

Product Lots TNVitamins Ultra Potent

Complete Green Superfood Moringa

10,000 mg (120 capsules) Doctor’s Pride Complete Green

Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa

10,000 mg (120 capsules)

The recall was initiated following notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that these products may be implicated in an ongoing investigation associated with moringa-containing dietary supplement products. Total Nutrition Inc. has ceased distribution and sale of the identified product and has initiated removal orders across all applicable sales and fulfillment channels while the FDA, CDC and the company continue their investigation. No other TNVitamins or Doctor’s Pride products are involved.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are asked to dispose of them immediately. Do not eat, sell, or serve the product. Customers may request a refund by contacting TNVitamins at customerservice@tnvitamins.com and providing your name, order number, and a photo of the product with lot codes in question.

We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause to our customers. TNVitamins is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.