Nuey Aesthetics Makes Its Official Debut in Newport Beach, Introducing a New Era of Aesthetic Care

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuey Aesthetics, a first-of-its-kind medspa redefining the luxury aesthetics experience, has officially opened its first location in Newport Beach, California. Nuey is rethinking the medspa model for guests who want elevated aesthetic care without the traditional tradeoff between premium experience and accessible pricing.The medspa industry has spent decades convincing guests that price signals quality, and that anything affordable requires a compromise on care. Nuey is proof neither is true. Nuey delivers naturally refined results through high-efficacy treatments, best-in-class physician-trained providers, and a hospitality-grade guest experience at prices that don't follow the category, including wrinkle relaxers from $7.95/unit for members ($8.95/unit for non-members) and filler from $295/syringe. To showcase the quality of their services, for a limited time, new guests can choose from a selection of introductory offers including $65 forehead wrinkle relaxers (up to 20 units), $195 lip filler (up to 1 syringe), or $295 microneedling (face only).Upon arrival, guests will note that the interior design is inspired by the relaxed warmth of the California coast. The studio’s interiors are thoughtfully curated with natural tones and residential-inspired interiors that create a calming, elevated atmosphere. Every detail was intentionally selected to feel restorative and welcoming, giving off the vibe of a private retreat.The Newport Beach location’s management and operational services are led by Zara Cerni, who brings 22 years of medspa leadership experience to the local market, where she most recently led the operations of one of the largest medspas in Southern California. Clinical operations of Nuey are performed by licensed registered nurses with years of dedicated experience in aesthetic medicine, under the oversight of medical director Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD, FACOG.Nuey's second location opens in Studio City in June 2026, located near Sportsmen's Lodge, Alfred’s, Pause Studio, Erewhon, Equinox, and Barry's in one of LA's most active wellness corridors. The upcoming opening marks the brand's continued growth and expanding presence within Southern California's aesthetics market.Nuey Newport Beach is now officially open at 20341 SW Birch Street, Suite 120, Newport Beach, California. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST. For more information, visit nueyaesthetics.com or follow @nueyaesthetics on Instagram and TikTok. Store imagery can be found HERE , photography by Niki Cram.About Nuey Aesthetics:Nuey Aesthetics is a new kind of medspa, pairing expert injectors and high-efficacy treatments with the warmth of hospitality and prices that don't follow the category. Treatments include wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, collagen-stimulating injectables, microneedling, PRP/PRF, and advanced laser facials, delivered by a clinical team selected for skill and warmth in equal measure, with clinical oversight from Dr. Azin Shahryarinejad, MD. Now open in Newport Beach, with a second location opening in Studio City in June 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.