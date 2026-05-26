U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins Willapa Bay maintenance dredging July 16

Mechanical (clamshell) maintenance dredging of three federal features in Willapa Bay, Wash., is expected to begin as early as July 16. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will oversee maintenance dredging performed by the contractor, J.E. McAmis.

Dredging is expected to begin in the Palix River Access Lane to obtain dredge access to Bay Center Entrance Channel. After dredging is complete at Bay Center, dredging is anticipated to occur in the Tokeland Entrance Channel, and then Nahcotta Entrance Channel.

Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Palix River Access Lane and Bay Center, Tokeland and Nahcotta Entrance Channels. Dredged material will be placed at the Cape Shoalwater and South Channel open-water disposal sites. Dredging work will be performed continuously, 24/7, with all in-water work concluded no later than Sept. 30 at Bay Center/Palix River, Feb. 1, 2027 at Nahcotta and Feb. 15, 2027 at Tokeland.

The federal navigation channels will remain open for waterway users during dredging operations, but users are advised to slow down, reduce wakes, pay attention to rig marking, be cautious and maintain a safe distance from all dredging equipment.

USACE officials are asking fishermen and other users to move their boats, pots and gear to avoid it being damaged. All dredge work areas, including the navigation channels, access lanes and placement sites need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing activity and gear during dredging.

Fishermen, crabbers and recreational boaters are encouraged to position themselves and their pots and gear at least 300 feet from the navigation channels, placement areas or access lane boundaries to provide a buffer zone to allow for the boats and gear drifting into the area used by the dredge(s).

Boats and gear that drift into the navigation channels, access channels and/or placement areas may be damaged or destroyed.