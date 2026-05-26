Singh assumes command of USACE Sinlaku Recovery Field Office

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers transitioned leadership of its Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery Field Office May 26 as Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff transferred RFO command responsibilities to Lt. Col. Simratpal Singh, marking a new chapter in the ongoing federal recovery mission across the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Biggerstaff, commander of the USACE Honolulu District, led the field office through the critical early phases of the recovery operation following the devastating impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Under his leadership, USACE teams, working in support of FEMA and in coordination with Commonwealth partners, executed multiple emergency missions focused on stabilizing communities and restoring essential services. Upon his return home, he will continue to support the mission in his role as district commander.

During the initial response and recovery effort, USACE teams connected more than 120 temporary emergency generators at critical facilities, installed temporary roofing on more than 100 storm-damaged homes, advanced debris removal planning and operations, and helped restore grid power capabilities across affected islands. The mission also included major logistical coordination to move personnel, equipment, and power-generation assets throughout the Commonwealth.

“Serving alongside this team during one of the Commonwealth’s most challenging moments has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Biggerstaff said. “I will continue to support remotely as I return to command at the Honolulu District. What I take back with me is a sincere appreciation of the dedication of the people on the ground. Our USACE personnel, FEMA partners, Commonwealth agencies, contractors, and local communities come together every single day with one shared purpose: helping families recover and restoring hope after the storm. The progress made across Saipan, Tinian, and Rota is a direct result of those partnerships and the incredible commitment of the recovery team. I could not be more grateful for the professionalism, resilience, and heart they continue to bring to this mission.”

Singh assumes command of the Recovery Field Office as the mission continues transitioning from immediate emergency response toward sustained recovery operations. Singh currently serves as deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District and brings extensive emergency response and power-generation experience to the role. Earlier in his career, Singh served with the 249th Engineer Battalion, where he helped execute global emergency power missions and supported disaster response operations during Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, and Maria.

“It is an honor to join this recovery mission and continue supporting the people of the Commonwealth,” said Singh. “Our team remains committed to working alongside FEMA, CNMI leadership, and our local partners to deliver safe, effective, and timely recovery operations for impacted residents.”

USACE continues supporting FEMA under Emergency Support Function #3, Public Works and Engineering, as recovery operations progress throughout the Commonwealth following Super Typhoon Sinlaku.