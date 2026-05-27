Kairos Advances Lane Services Expansion in Eugene, Broadening Access to Youth Mental Health Care

Lane Services Building Kairos Logo

Kairos launches Lane Services in Eugene, expanding access to mental health care for youth, young adults, and families across Lane County.

We have long recognized the need for expanded mental health services in Eugene, and I am grateful that we are now in a position to serve this community in a larger and more meaningful way.” — Jeremy Harle

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos is proud to announce the continued expansion of its Lane Services outpatient program in Eugene, increasing access to critical mental health care for youth, young adults, and families across the region.Kairos recently closed on the sale of the site for its new outpatient clinic, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to expanding services in Lane County. Construction is now underway, with Essex Construction leading the remodel of the facility.The project will be completed in phases, with Phase 1 and an initial opening anticipated in early summer 2026, followed by Phase 2 completion in early September, when Kairos will host an official grand opening celebration.According to Carolyn Acker, Operations Director at Kairos, the total cost of the project spans two phases and is estimated at $2.1 million. This investment reflects Kairos’ commitment to building long-term infrastructure that expands access to high-quality, community-based mental health services in Lane County.The expansion reflects Kairos’ long-standing commitment to addressing the growing need for mental health services in the region. Nationally, it is estimated that only about 20% of children and adolescents with diagnosable mental health conditions receive the care they need, underscoring a significant gap in access to services.“This expansion has been a goal of mine for some time,” said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos. “We have long recognized the need for expanded mental health services in Eugene, and I am grateful that we are now in a position to serve this community in a larger and more meaningful way.”Kairos Lane Services will offer a range of outpatient supports, with services being added in phases as the program grows. Telehealth services for individual and family therapy as well as peer delivered services are available now, ensuring immediate access to care while in-person services continue to expand.“Our team is actively working to build out services and recruit talented providers to meet the needs of the community,” said Sarah Hollingworth, Outpatient Services Director at Kairos. “We are excited to continue expanding and look forward to connecting with more community partners as we grow.” services include individual, family, and group therapy options, skills coaching, youth peer support , and psychiatric services with additional services expected to be introduced as staffing and program capacity increase.The phased approach allows Kairos to thoughtfully scale services while maintaining their commitment to high-quality, trauma-informed care.The grand opening event, planned for early September following the completion of Phase 2, will provide an opportunity for community members, partners, and local leaders to tour the facility and learn more about the services available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.