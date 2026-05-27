Todd Patkin Releases Expanded Edition of 'Finding Happiness' — A Memoir for the Burnout Generation

Author and happiness thought leader Todd Patkin Finding Happiness by Todd Patkin, expanded edition co-authored with Dr. Howard J. Rankin

New edition pairs Patkin's recovery story with clinical insight from Dr. Howard J. Rankin—a roadmap for high achievers facing anxiety and depression.

I spent thirty-six years chasing success, only to discover I was running away from happiness. This journey taught me that how you look at your life matters more than what it looks like.” — Todd Patkin, Author of Finding Happiness

FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happiness thought leader, author, and philanthropist Todd Patkin today announced the release of the expanded edition of his acclaimed book, Finding Happiness: One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In, co-authored with nationally recognized clinical psychologist Dr. Howard J. Rankin, Ph.D. The new edition arrives at a moment when burnout, anxiety, and depression among high achievers have reached unprecedented levels.Part memoir and part practical guide, Finding Happiness tells the powerful true story of how Patkin went from a high-performing business leader—helping grow his family's company, Autopart International, into a national success—to suffering a complete emotional breakdown at age thirty-six. In the book, he writes openly about the moment he was unable to choose between potato salad and coleslaw, paralyzed by the anxiety and depression that had been building for decades behind a successful exterior.Rather than offering quick fixes, the book combines real-life storytelling with clear explanations of how the brain, biology, and early-life conditioning shape mood, anxiety, and depression. Dr. Rankin's clinical commentary—drawn from decades of practice and appearances on CNN, The View, and ABC's 20/20—helps readers understand why self-help alone is sometimes not enough, and how mindset and medical support can work together to restore balance.What Readers Will DiscoverInside the expanded edition, readers will learn why success, money, and achievement do not create lasting happiness; how anxiety and depression are shaped by brain chemistry and early life; why high achievers are especially vulnerable to emotional collapse; how to stop chasing validation and start building genuine self-worth; and how to replace burnout with purpose, gratitude, and inner peace.The book concludes with Patkin's signature twelve-week, step-by-step framework—Twelve Weeks to Living a Happier Life—which has already helped thousands of readers around the world begin building habits that support mental, physical, and emotional well-being.AvailabilityFinding Happiness: One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In is available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon and at toddpatkin.com . The book is also available as part of the Finding Happiness bundle , which includes the companion workbook, Twelve Weeks to Finding Happiness, and access to Todd's twelve-week MasterClass About Todd PatkinTodd Patkin grew up in Massachusetts. After graduating from Tufts University, he joined the family business, Foreign Autopart (later Autopart International), where he spent eighteen years helping to grow the company before its sale to Advance Auto Parts in 2005. Since then, he has devoted himself to philanthropy, family, and his life's deepest mission: helping others discover genuine, lasting happiness.Todd is the author of Finding Happiness: One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In and Twelve Weeks to Finding Happiness: A BootCamp for Building Happier People. He was named Reader's Digest's "Happiness Hero" for 2012 and has appeared on hundreds of television and radio programs sharing his message. Todd lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Yadira, and is the proud father of his grown son, Josh. Learn more at toddpatkin.com.

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