StorageBlue Becomes the First AI-Powered Self-Storage Company Implementing New Suite of AI Tools

StorageBlue is the first self-storage operator to fully embrace AI-driven operations, customer engagement, and revenue optimization in the industry.

We believe AI will fundamentally reshape how self-storage businesses operate. StorageBlue is the first operator in the space to fully embrace that shift.” — Alan Mruvka

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageBlue, a leading self-storage operator serving the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, today announced a strategic initiative, becoming the first AI-powered self-storage company, integrating artificial intelligence and automation across operations, customer service, revenue management, workforce optimization, marketing, and compliance workflows.As the self-storage industry continues to modernize, StorageBlue has positioned itself at the forefront of operational innovation by deploying a growing suite of AI-powered platforms designed to improve efficiency, increase responsiveness, optimize revenue, and create a more seamless customer experience."Our industry has historically been slow to adopt new technologies,” said Alan Mruvka, E! Entertainment Founder and StorageBlue Founder and CEO. “We believe AI will fundamentally reshape how self-storage businesses operate, from customer acquisition and pricing to workforce management and lien processing. StorageBlue is the first operator in the space to fully embrace that shift."StorageBlue’s AI-first initiative includes partnerships and integrations with several leading technology platforms."Migrating to an AI-first operational model is about creating a smarter, faster, and more responsive storage experience for both our customers and our internal teams,” said Matt Mrowicki, CTO and Head of AI at StorageBlue. "We're implementing AI across the business not simply as a trend, but as a foundational operational layer, from automated customer engagement and revenue intelligence to workforce optimization and compliance automation. Our goal is to build one of the most technologically advanced self-storage platforms in the industry."StorageBlue stated that the initiative is part of a broader long-term strategy to modernize self-storage operations through intelligent automation while enabling employees to focus on higher-value customer interactions and growth initiatives.The company is leveraging AI to play an increasingly important role in:Revenue optimizationCustomer acquisition and conversionOperational automationCompliance and risk managementWorkforce efficiencySearch visibility and digital growthCustomer communication and retentionStorageBlue plans to continue evaluating and integrating emerging technologies as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation within the self-storage industry.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a self-storage company serving the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area, offering modern storage solutions with convenient locations, flexible rental options, competitive pricing, and complimentary pickup services. The company is focused on combining customer convenience with operational innovation to redefine the future of self-storage. www.storageblue.com StorageBlue Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.

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