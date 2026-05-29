Southern California Designer-Builder Liran Bachar Creates Emotionally Driven Luxury Homes With Immersive design

New Image Builders 11741 La Maida Street, Valley Village California Liran Bahar at 11741 La Maida Valley Village CA 91607

Specializing in high end residential architecture, Bachar redefines modern luxury through fully integrated creative oversight and intentional living experiences

From a design perspective, we approach homes by dissolving boundaries” — Liran Bachar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where high-end luxury homes are often assembled through fragmented teams and formulaic design, luxury designer and builder Liran Bachar has quietly built a reputation for something increasingly rare: personally shaping nearly every layer of the homes he creates — from the first hand-drawn floor plan to the final slab selection, lighting fixture, architectural detail, and interior finish.His newest project, a newly completed luxury residence at 11741 La Maida Street in prime Valley Village, serves as the latest expression of Liran Bachar’s deeply personal and emotionally driven approach to architecture and design.Set on an approximately 7,800-square-foot lot, the roughly 4,400-square-foot residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a detached casita designed to function seamlessly as a guest suite, office, gym, studio, or private retreat. The home will officially hit the market soon.But for Liran Bachar, the project represents far more than another luxury listing.“My work is centered around designing and building homes that feel effortless, emotionally driven, and meticulously crafted down to the smallest detail,” said Liran Bachar. “I want people to remember how the homes made them feel — calm, inspired, connected, and surrounded by thoughtful details that quietly elevate everyday living.”Unlike many developers who outsource major portions of the creative process, Liran Bachar remains deeply involved from concept to completion. Every home begins with hand-drawn sketches and evolves through a highly immersive design process where architecture, interior design, materials, lighting, flow, and emotional experience are treated as one unified vision.From custom slabs and natural stone selection to lighting fixtures, white oak finishes, spatial flow, and construction detailing, Bachar personally curates nearly every aspect of his projects.“Preparation and detail are everything,” said Liran Bachar. “The finishes, the materials, the lighting, the emotional understanding of how people actually want to live — that’s what separates a house from a meaningful home.”Liran Bachar originally entered the construction world through historic commercial rehabilitations, where he developed a fascination with the emotional impact architecture can have on people and neighborhoods alike.“One of the defining moments early in my career was working on the restoration of the iconic May Company Building in Downtown Los Angeles,” said Liran Bachar. “Watching this forgotten structure come back to life while simultaneously transforming the surrounding neighborhood was incredibly fulfilling to me. It completely changed how I viewed architecture.”That experience helped shape what would become Liran Bachar’s defining philosophy: creating homes that blend clean modern architecture with warmth, emotional resonance, timeless craftsmanship, and deeply intentional spatial design.Natural light plays a central role throughout Liran Bachar’s work and serves as one of his most recognizable design signatures. His homes consistently incorporate oversized windows and sliders, skylights, courtyards, aligned sight lines, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions designed to dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior environments.“From a design perspective, we approach homes by dissolving boundaries,” said Liran Bachar. “Large openings, natural light, courtyards, operable walls, shaded transitions, aligned flooring materials — the goal is to make the outdoor environment feel like another room of the house.”The Valley Village residence reflects this philosophy throughout every space. Expansive entertaining areas open directly into both a private interior courtyard and a resort-style backyard complete with a pool, outdoor shower, built-in BBQ, and multiple gathering spaces designed equally for intimate daily living and large-scale entertaining.Inside, the home balances architectural clarity with rich organic textures through the use of plastered walls, bush-hammered limestone, natural travertine, premium marble, wide-plank white oak flooring, and custom white oak cabinetry. Oversized skylights flood the interiors with natural light, while wide hallways and dual balconies create openness and flow throughout the second level.The expansive primary suite was designed as a true sanctuary, featuring a generous sitting area, custom walk-in closet cabinetry, and spa-inspired indoor-outdoor transitions extending directly onto private balconies.Liran Bachar says his inspiration often comes from international travel, art, and cultural architecture throughout Spain, Italy, France, and Mexico, with a recent trip to Mexico City serving as a major creative influence.At the core of every project is Liran Bachar’s belief that architecture should create an emotional response — not simply visual impact.“I’m very focused on how spaces transition from one to another and how architecture can create a feeling rather than just an appearance,” said Liran Bachar. “The most memorable homes are the ones that feel warm, timeless, calming, private, and deeply connected to the people living inside them.”Liran Bachar is particularly known for balancing builder-level practicality with high-level design sensitivity — something increasingly uncommon in speculative luxury development.“Many modern homes today feel oversized, cold, over-lit, and disconnected from how families actually live,” said Liran Bachar. “I’m interested in thoughtful design, emotional warmth, craftsmanship, natural light, and creating homes that genuinely improve the way people experience everyday life.”Every project begins with an extensive study of the property itself, including light, circulation, proportions, views, context, and how the site naturally wants to be experienced.“Every project has constraints, but those constraints often become the design language,” said Liran Bachar. “Some of the best design decisions happen during construction itself — refining details in the field while making sure the original vision stays intact from beginning to end.”Currently, Liran Bachar has multiple luxury residential projects underway throughout Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Valley Village, West Hollywood, and Woodland Hills.Current projects on the market include:The portfolio includes luxury residential projects across Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Valley Village, West Hollywood, and Woodland Hills, reflecting a refined blend of modern architecture, emotional warmth, and intentional design.“At this stage of my career, success means creating homes with lasting impact,” said Liran Bachar. “A home becomes unforgettable when it’s filled with people enjoying life together and every detail creates a meaningful emotional connection the moment you walk in.”

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