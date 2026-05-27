VERZA TV Appoints Entertainment Industry Veteran Debra Baum as SVP of Business Development

Debra Baum, Former Music Executive, Music Supervisor, and Entertainment Strategist Joins VERZA TV as Company Expands Premium Microdrama and Creator Ecosystem

I'm thrilled to have Debra Baum join VERZA TV as we build the future of mobile entertainment and premium creator-driven storytelling.” — Alan Mruvka

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV, the next-generation mobile-first streaming platform and digital theatre for the next generation, today announced the appointment of Debra Baum as Senior Vice President of Business Development.A longtime entertainment industry executive with deep roots across music, film, television, and artist management, Baum joins VERZA TV as the company continues expanding its premium microdrama platform and creator-driven ecosystem.Baum has worked alongside VERZA TV Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka for more than 30 years and was part of the early days of E! Entertainment Television, where the pair helped shape what would become one of the most influential entertainment brands in modern media."Debra has an incredible ability to bridge entertainment, talent, music, storytelling, and business development all at once,” said Alan Mruvka. “We have worked together for decades, dating back to the earliest days of E!, and I'm thrilled to have her join VERZA TV as we build the future of mobile entertainment and premium creator-driven storytelling."Baum began her career in Los Angeles in radio and public relations before launching a highly sought-after music management, consulting, and music supervision business under her own independent company. Over the course of her career, she has worked with Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum recording artists including Tears for Fears, Paula Abdul, L.A. Reid, and Babyface.Baum was also a principal in the launch of LaFace Records, helping support the careers and rise of artists including Usher, Pink, TLC, and Toni Braxton.In film, Baum has worked alongside Academy Award-winning filmmakers and creatives including Callie Khouri, Sean Penn, Bill Gerber, and Thomas Newman. She has overseen music for more than 30 motion pictures including Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, White Oleander, Angel Eyes, Driven, and The Pledge.In television, Baum has contributed to several major series including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Entourage, and Cold Case, while also co-founding the successful music supervision company Hit The Ground Running.As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Baum will help lead strategic partnerships, talent relationships, entertainment industry outreach, music integrations, and business development initiatives as VERZA TV continues expanding its premium streaming and creator platform.Positioned at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, VERZA TV delivers premium mobile-first microdramas while also enabling creators and filmmakers to upload and monetize their own content through a revenue-sharing ecosystem.About VERZA TVFounded by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is a next-generation, mobile-first vertical streaming platform redefining how audiences discover and engage with premium short-form content. Launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, VERZA TV is built for the way content is consumed today, delivering high-quality vertical microdramas and original programming designed specifically for mobile viewing. Positioned as the digital theatre for the next generation, VERZA TV combines premium storytelling with modern mobile technology, creating a platform where cinematic storytelling meets the convenience and accessibility of mobile streaming. In a first for the industry, VERZA TV is expanding beyond a traditional streaming platform into a creator-driven ecosystem, enabling content creators, microdrama creators, and podcasters to upload and monetize their content through a revenue-sharing model in a YouTube-like format where every creator can own their own pay-per-view channel on the VERZA TV platform. This evolution positions VERZA TV at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the premium standards of traditional studios. In another first for the industry, VERZA TV is now adding long-form feature films to its platform. Only on VERZA TV, viewers can now turn their phones horizontally to watch feature films made in the traditional landscape format, allowing independent filmmakers to also stream films on the platform, in the same pay-per-view model. verzatv.com VERZA TV Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.

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