PROLIFIC RIDERS CAR CLUB HOST IT'S 1ST ANNUAL CAR SHOW IN COMPTON TO SUPPORT COMPTON'S NEXT MAYOR

BISHOP, takes time to listen to the Voters in Compton Prolific Riders Car Club Mr. Westbrook & C0-Founder Pam White

Prolific Riders Car Club Co-Founder Pamela Watson-White Hosts 1st Annual Car Show in Support of Compton's Next Mayor Bishop Leroy Guillory

My husband and I must love Tha Bishop since it's my Birthday TODAY and we're here celebrating with the Next Compton Mayor!” — Prolific Riders Car Club Co-Founder Pamela Watson-White

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --On May 24, 2026 Prolific Riders Car Club Co-Founder Pamela Watson-White hosted More than 1,000 People at the 1st Annual Car Show in Compton to show support for Bishop Leroy Guillory, who is running for mayor in the upcoming primary election on June 2. With only a week left before ballots are final, hundreds of car owners and community members came out to show their support for Bishop Guillory and encourage their families to vote for him.The event was a huge success with a variety of cars on display, from Low Riders, Classic Cars to Old School Muscle Sports cars. The car show not only brought together car enthusiasts, but also served as a platform for Bishop Guillory to connect with the community and share his vision for the city of Compton. Prolific Riders Car Club President Bob White made a big statement with this Car Show setting himself up as the President to follow. The Car Show brought out more than 200 cars from clubs across California with over 1,000 attendees.Bishop Guillory, who is also the Ombudsman General in the United States, has been a strong advocate for the city of Compton and its residents as it is his birth place. He has a proven track record of working towards improving the community and addressing important issues such as High Taxes, Public Safety, and Economic Development. As the primary election approaches, the support from Prolific Riders Car Club and the community at large is a testament to Bishop Guillory's leadership and dedication to the city.Co-Founder and First Lady Pamela Watson-White expressed her excitement for the event and the overwhelming support for Bishop Guillory, stating, "We are proud to Co-Host this car show to in support of Bishop Guillory, who has been a strong leader and advocate for our community. We hope to encourage more people to come out and vote for him as the next mayor of Compton." "My husband and I must love The Bishop since it's my Birthday and we're here celebrating with the Next Compton Mayor!"With the primary election just around the corner, the 1st Annual Car Show hosted by Prolific Riders Car Club serves as a reminder for the community to exercise their right to vote and support a candidate who has their best interests at heart. The event was a true representation of the unity and support within the community for Bishop Guillory's candidacy.Prolific Riders Car Club is excited to announce that their co-founder, Pamela Watson-White, spent her birthday in Compton hosting the club's first annual car show. The event, held on May 24, 2026 was a huge success and brought together car enthusiasts from all over the city.Pamela Watson-White, also known as the First Lady of Prolific Riders Car Club, has been a part of the lowrider community since 1989. She was mentored by Charles Clayton, who taught her how to hit switches and sparked her passion for Low Riders. In 2015, she finally got her own lowrider and wanted to share her love for the culture with her community.The first annual car show was a way for Pamela to show her appreciation for Bishop Guillory and her city of Compton. The event featured a variety of lowriders, classic cars all beautifully customized and displayed for attendees to admire. There were also food vendors, live DJ, and raffle prizes, making it a fun-filled day for the whole family.Pamela Watson-White and the Prolific Riders Car Club are dedicated to promoting and preserving the lowrider culture in Compton. They hope to make the car show an annual event and continue to bring the community together through their love for cars. The success of this year's event has set the bar high for future shows, and the club is already looking forward to next year's celebration.

Prolific Riders Car Club Comes Out To Support BISHOP LEROY GUILLROY

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