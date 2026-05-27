ALERCELL APPOINTS JASON YAGER TO ADVISORY BOARD TO LEAD MONTANA ECOSYSTEM AND WORKFORCE STRATEGY

Alercell

Montana Photonics & Quantum Alliance Ex. Director joins precision oncology firm developing AI epigenetic platform for pre-symptomatic blood cancer detection

Alercell is doing exactly the kind of work Montana needs more of: rigorous science, built in-state, with a long-term commitment to the community,” — Jason Yager

BOZEMAN, US, MT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alercell , Inc., a Montana-headquartered precision oncology company developing the LENA Platform ™ — an AI-powered epigenetic diagnostic system for the pre-symptomatic detection of hematologic malignancies — today announced the appointment of Jason A. Yager to its Advisory Board.Mr. Yager will advise the company on Montana ecosystem integration, workforce development, and public-sector alignment as Alercell builds its operations in Bozeman and works toward the planned opening of its flagship precision oncology clinic in the coming months.“Alercell’s path runs through Montana,” said Frederic Scheer, PhD, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alercell. “The LENA Platform was validated here. Our flagship clinic will be built here. And our Phase-1-to-Patient Pathway under SB 535 is a Montana framework. Jason is one of the architects of the state’s deep-tech corridor, and his depth across workforce development, ecosystem building, and operational scale-up makes him uniquely positioned to help us build Alercell as a Montana-rooted institution.”Mr. Yager serves as Executive Director of the Montana Photonics & Quantum Alliance, the organization responsible for building Montana’s photonics and quantum technology ecosystem. He is a member of the Montana Chamber Foundation Board and the Montana State Workforce Innovation Board, and he advises Montana State University’s Gallatin College on its Laser and Photonics Technology Program.Prior to his current role, Mr. Yager held senior operations and commercial leadership positions at Lumibird (formerly Quantel Laser) and Vision Aerial, where he led the manufacturing scale-up and international commercialization of precision laser and unmanned aerial systems. He holds a Master of Science in Physics and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Montana State University.“Alercell is doing exactly the kind of work Montana needs more of: rigorous science, built in-state, with a long-term commitment to the community,” said Mr. Yager. “I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and to help Frederic and the team build the workforce and ecosystem foundation that this stage of the company requires.”About Alercell, Inc.Alercell, Inc. is a precision oncology company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, developing the LENA Platform (Leukemia Epigenetic Navigational Algorithm) — an AI-powered epigenetic diagnostic system for the pre-symptomatic detection of hematologic malignancies. The LENA Platform has been validated across more than 199,000 electronic medical records. The company is pursuing a two-rail regulatory strategy: near-term commercialization through CLIA-based laboratory-developed tests, with FDA De Novo authorization as a longer-term regulatory objective. Alercell was founded in June 2020. More information is available at www.alercell.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Alercell, Inc., including statements about the company’s planned flagship precision oncology clinic, anticipated regulatory pathways, and future operational milestones. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those relating to regulatory review, clinical validation, financing, licensing, and timing. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Alercell undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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