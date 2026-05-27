Christopher Gonzales Unveils 'Middle-Class Survival Agenda' Focused on Affordability and Economic Relief in CA-47

New Economic Proposal focuses on housing affordability, middle-class tax relief, public safety, and economic pressures facing Orange County families

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional candidate Christopher Gonzales today unveiled a new “ Middle-Class Survival Agenda ” aimed at addressing the growing cost-of-living crisis impacting families across California’s 47th Congressional District.As Orange County families face skyrocketing housing costs and rising everyday expenses, Christopher Gonzales said many residents feel like the California Dream is slipping further out of reach.“Families are working harder than ever, yet many feel like they’re falling behind,” Gonzales said. “Young couples can’t afford their first home. Parents are worried about grocery bills, insurance costs, and whether their children will be forced to leave California just to build a future. Seniors who spent decades building their lives here are now worried about rising property taxes, insurance premiums, and whether they can afford to remain in the communities they call home. People are tired of watching the communities they grew up in become unaffordable.”Gonzales said voters across CA-47 are increasingly frustrated with political division while practical economic concerns continue to worsen.“Families here are not asking for political theater,” Gonzales continued. “They want safe communities, affordable housing, lower everyday costs, better opportunities for their children, and leaders focused on solving problems instead of constantly dividing people.”The proposed “Middle-Class Survival Agenda” includes:• Reducing income taxes for middle-class families• Eliminating federal estate and gift taxes on family inheritance transfers• Exploring long-term solutions to eliminate burdensome property taxes on primary residences• Supporting legislation to cap credit card interest rates at 10% to protect working families from predatory debt cycles• Supporting workforce and middle-income housing development• Encouraging insurance market competition to reduce premium spikes• Providing targeted small business tax incentives• Addressing infrastructure bottlenecks contributing to rising costs• Strengthening public safety and lawful border enforcement while protecting constitutional accountability“We can secure our communities without losing our humanity,” Gonzales said. “People are tired of leaders screaming at each other while everyday Americans struggle."Political observers increasingly view California’s 47th Congressional District as a key battleground reflecting growing voter frustration over affordability, economic anxiety, and political dysfunction.Additional policy proposals tied to economic growth, family affordability, and small business expansion are expected in the coming days.

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