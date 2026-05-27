American Dream Law Office Secures Cancellation of Removal Victory for Abuse Survivor Held 10 Months in ICE Detention

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Tampa-Based Immigration Attorney Ahmad Yakzan Wins Freedom for Detained Client in El Paso Immigration Court

TEMPLE TERRACE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Dream Law Office PLLC Obtains Cancellation of Removal for Client Held in ICE Detention

Tampa-based immigration firm represented client before the El Paso Immigration Court

American Dream Law Office PLLC announced that an Immigration Judge in the El Paso Immigration Court has granted Cancellation of Removal to a client who had been held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention for approximately ten months. The decision orders the client’s release from detention and places her on a path to lawful permanent residency.

The case was litigated on the detained docket of the El Paso Immigration Court. Founding attorney Ahmad Yakzan and the legal team at American Dream Law Office PLLC represented the client throughout the proceedings, including the individual merits hearing.

Cancellation of Removal for certain non-permanent residents is a form of relief under Section 240A(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. To qualify, an applicant must establish (1) continuous physical presence in the United States for at least ten years, (2) good moral character during that period, (3) that removal would result in exceptional and extremely unusual hardship to a qualifying U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident spouse, parent, or child, and (4) the absence of certain disqualifying criminal convictions. More information on this form of relief is available through the Executive Office for Immigration Review at https://www.justice.gov/eoir.

The client is a survivor of domestic abuse and is the mother of U.S. citizen children. Her identity is being withheld to protect her privacy and safety.

“This outcome reflects the statutory hardship standard and the evidence presented at the individual hearing,” said Ahmad Yakzan, founder of American Dream Law Office PLLC. “We are pleased that the court granted relief and that our client will be reunited with her family.”

With the grant of Cancellation of Removal, the client is released from ICE custody, the proceedings against her are terminated with relief, and she becomes eligible to adjust to lawful permanent resident status.

Case Information

Court: El Paso Immigration Court, Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR)

Date of Decision: 05/26/2026

Presiding Immigration Judge: SR

Relief Granted: Cancellation of Removal for Certain Non-Permanent Residents, INA § 240A(b)

Counsel of Record: Ahmad Yakzan, American Dream Law Office PLLC (Florida Bar No. 88886)

Note: The client’s personal case identifier (A-number) is withheld at the client’s request and to protect the safety and privacy of a survivor of domestic abuse. The firm can verify the case directly with credentialed editorial staff upon request.

About American Dream Law Office PLLC

American Dream Law Office PLLC is an immigration law firm headquartered in Temple Terrace, Florida. The firm represents clients across Florida — including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, and West Palm Beach — in family-based immigration, asylum and humanitarian relief, removal defense, and citizenship and naturalization matters. Additional information is available at https://americandreamlawoffice.com.

Contact

American Dream Law Office PLLC

10936 N 56th St Ste 201

Temple Terrace, FL

Phone: (888) 963-7326

Website: https://americandreamlawoffice.com

Email: yakzan@americandreamlawoffice.com

Disclaimer: Outcomes in immigration cases depend on the specific facts and circumstances of each matter. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

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