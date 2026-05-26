IDFPR Launches New Online Portal for Consumer Financial Complaints

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) has launched a new online portal to make it easier for Illinois consumers to file financial complaints amid rising nationwide caseloads.

The new portal makes it simpler to file complaints with the addition of both the Division of Banking (DOB) and the Division of Financial Institutions (DFI). These divisions oversee and regulate credit unions, state banks, debt collectors, pawnbrokers, and other financial institutions. Consumer complaints are rising in Illinois and the nation. In 2025, Illinoisans filed 244,000 complaints through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, up 120,000 from 2024.

Consumers deserve a simple and accessible way to report financial concerns and seek assistance when problems arise. Improving access to these resources can help strengthen accountability and ensure Illinois residents have greater confidence when dealing with financial institutions. To see the list of regulated financial institutions or to file a complaint, visit the complaint webpage and follow the instructions provided.