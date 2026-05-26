Nominations Open for 2026 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging Illinoisans to nominate older adults who have made lasting contributions to their communities for the 2026 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame.

IDoA is accepting nominations through June 1 for the annual recognition, which honors older adults who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in the arts, sports and entertainment, community service, education, or the labor force. Each year, four Illinoisans are selected for induction into the Hall of Fame.

To qualify, nominees must be at least 65 years old at the time of nomination and either currently reside in Illinois or have lived in the state for most of their lives. Individuals who nominate selected inductees are expected to participate in an award ceremony. Recognizing the honorees and celebrating their accomplishments.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted electronically, by mail, fax, or email. Additional information, including nomination materials and past inductees, is available through the Department on Aging’s website.