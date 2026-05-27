American Lending Center Strengthens Its Industry-Leading I-956F Record Receiving its 40th EB-5 Project Approval

Key I-956F Approval Milestone underscores ALC’s continued commitment to immigrant investors, economic development, and nationwide job creation.

This achievement reflects the strength of our partnerships, the quality of our project selection, and the dedication of our team” — John Shen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center Holdings Inc. (“ALC”), a leading private lender and nationally recognized EB-5 Regional Center operator, announced that it has successfully received its 40th I-956F project approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).This significant milestone positions ALC among the industry’s most successful EB-5 organizations. And it demonstrates consistent success in navigating the new EB-5 regulatory framework.The 40 approved I-956F petitions represent a diverse portfolio of projects across industries including hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, clean energy, and mixed-use development.At the core of ALC’s strategy is an immigrant-first approach to investing — prioritizing projects that are structured to support investor success, maximize job creation, and provide transparent, compliant pathways for EB-5 investors and their families to start their lives in the United States.“This achievement reflects the strength of our partnerships, the quality of our project selection, and the dedication of our team,” said CEO, John Shen. “Receiving 40 EB-5 project approvals demonstrates ALC’s ability to successfully navigate the post-RIA environment while staying focused on what matters most: creating meaningful opportunities for immigrant investors while delivering positive economic impact across communities across the country.”ALC’s success in securing these approvals highlights its proactive approach to program compliance, project selection, investor protection, and long-term partnerships with the immigrant communities it serves.“Compliance and transparency remain foundational to every EB-5 project we bring to market,” said Andrew Dirroll-Black. “Our team is hyper focused on meeting the standards of the RIA while helping ensure our investors have confidence in the integrity and structure of each project.”With its 40th I-956F approval, ALC has demonstrated not only the strength and consistency of its own approach, but also the broader maturation of the EB-5 program under the RIA as Congress intended.About American Lending CenterAmerican Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALC) is a mission-driven, private, non-bank lender committed to expanding access to capital, creating jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth across the United States. As a federally designated EB-5 regional center, ALC partners with investors to revitalize communities, create jobs, and finance sustainable projects that strengthen local economies—especially in underserved areas. At the time of this announcement, ALC has reached a new milestone, securing its 40th I-956F project approval—an EB-5 industry-leading achievement.ALC is dedicated to advancing innovation and sustainability by supporting startups and projects in sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, and rural healthcare. At ALC, we believe in building stronger communities by fostering entrepreneurship, leveraging global investment, and creating opportunities that empower future generations.Follow American Lending Center on LinkedIn JD Supra , Facebook, X, and YouTube.

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