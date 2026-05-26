Acquire Intelligence expands into executive AI advisory with the acquisition of Applied AI Australia

Acquire Intelligence Office

Acquire Intelligence expands its AI capability with the acquisition of Applied AI Australia and its executive advisory platform.

AI is only useful if it does three things: grow the business with less, cut the costs, or get the product out faster. Our advisory finds the biggest wins. We deliver them with an ROI we guarantee.” — Scott Stavretis

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquire Intelligence has announced the acquisition of Applied AI Australia , adding executive AI advisory to its consulting and implementation capability to create a complete business transformation model. Available immediately to existing clients and new organisations alike, it gives businesses access to a single firm that can arm executive teams with the commercial framework to make the right AI decisions, define the strategy, deliver the transformation end to end, and back the result with an ROI guarantee. The acquisition also brings the Applied AI Australia podcast, a platform streamed by Australian CEOs, CFOs, CIOs and board leaders making real AI decisions.For Australian CEOs, and, executive leaders who have approved AI budgets, sat through vendor demos, and are still waiting for a result, the combination answers the questions that matter most before a dollar is committed. What should we actually invest in? What deserves governance? What should be stopped before it wastes capital? And once we move forward, what will we get, and what happens if we do not get it?"Adding Applied AI Australia to Acquire's already established AI capability expands how we advise businesses on where AI actually pays off. AI is only useful if it does one of three things: grow the business with less, cut the cost of running it, or get the product out the door faster. Everything else is theatre. Our advisory finds the biggest and best wins for your business, the ones that deliver the most ROI without excessive costs or budget blowouts." Scott Stavretis , CEO and Founder, Acquire IntelligenceWhat the acquisition creates is simple to describe and hard to replicate: a firm that advises the boardroom, delivers the transformation, and backs every engagement with an ROI guarantee. If viable value is not identified, consulting fees are refunded in full.For executives that have approved AI budgets without a clear framework for evaluating them, Applied AI Australia's advisory methodology now sits inside Acquire Intelligence's engagement model, giving executive teams a dedicated AI decision framework at the front of every engagement, before scope is agreed and before implementation begins. From that foundation, executives move forward not just with a delivery plan, but with the strategic clarity and governance foundations that make that plan commercially defensible.From there, Acquire Intelligence applies the full weight of its consulting, implementation, training, governance, and global outsourcing capability, experienced teams across Australia, the United States, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic, with more than 20 years of operational delivery behind every engagement.Applied AI Australia is an operator-led executive AI advisory firm built specifically for Australian mid-market organisations running between $100 million and $1 billion in revenue, where leadership teams are under pressure to make AI commercially useful, well governed, and tied to a number someone owns. The firm was founded by Ramon Rodriguez, an executive operator with more than 15 years inside Australian business, including nine years at News Corp Australia leading a nine-figure P&L.The firm’s advisory services span AI readiness assessments, executive briefings, strategy advisory, and governance frameworks. As part of the acquisition, Acquire Intelligence also gains the Applied AI Australia podcast, a platform that has earned a loyal following among Australian CEOs, CFOs, CIOs and board leaders who are actively making AI investment decisions and want commercial signal, not vendor noise. Past guests include the SVP and GM of Okta, former CCO of Domain and ex-Google and Uber executive John Foong, CEO of Pathfindr Dawid Naude, a Director at PwC Australia, former CTO of Fujitsu and ex-PwC partner Anthony Mittelmark, and the GM of APAC at Notion. Topics span AI governance, board accountability, revenue impact, and operating model redesign. Every episode gives executives one action they can apply inside 48 hours. No vendor theatre, no tool reviews, no hype.Ramon Rodriguez joins Acquire Intelligence as GM Market Advisory and continues as host of the Applied AI Australia podcast, bringing the platform’s executive audience and established credibility into the combined firm.Scott Stavretis has built a career on bold, high conviction moves, founding and scaling multiple successful ventures before forming Acquire Intelligence. The acquisition of Applied AI Australia strengthens the company’s boardroom-to-execution AI model, combining executive advisory, implementation, and guaranteed outcomes.

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