Atlas Completes Strategic Rotation of Solar Assets in Uruguay and Continues Advancing its Growth Across the Region

Del Litoral Solar Plant - Uruguay Naranjal Solar Plant - Uruguay

Atlas Renewable Energy completed the sale of two solar assets in Uruguay, marking another milestone in the evolution of its platform across Latin America

This transaction consists of solid, high-quality assets monetized to redeploy capital into other high-value opportunities.” — Carlos Barrera, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Renewable Energy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a leading clean energy infrastructure company in Latin America, has completed the sale of two operating solar assets in Uruguay, marking another important step in the evolution of the company's platform across Latin America.These assets, totaling 76 MWp of installed capacity, have been part of Atlas’ portfolio since its early stages and contributed to its regional growth and solid operational track record. Their sale reflects the value created over time and the way Atlas continues to actively manage and evolve its platform.“This transaction consists of solid, high-quality assets monetized to redeploy capital into other high-value opportunities." said Carlos Barrera, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Renewable Energy. "These assets were an important part of our journey and fulfilled the purpose for which they were developed. Today, this transaction constitutes a portfolio optimization to allow us to continue deploying capital into new projects and technologies that are shaping the future of the energy sector."Proceeds from the transaction will support Atlas’ continued growth across Latin America, including the development of large-scale energy infrastructure and technologies where the company already holds a leading position, such as battery energy storage systems (BESS).Atlas continues to advance reliable and scalable energy solutions for large energy consumers across the region, supporting Latin America's accelerating energy transition.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international provider of clean energy infrastructure, with a renewable asset base of more than 10.8 GW. The company has specialized in the development, financing, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence across Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with deep expertise in global energy markets and renewable energy, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on supporting large corporations across various industries, including the technology sector, in their transition to clean energy, delivering reliable solutions that meet their needs while generating a positive impact in the communities where it operates.For more information, visit www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

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