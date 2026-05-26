Tanner Sovereign Announces New Music And A New Chapter With FiJack Entertainment

Tanner Sovereign Tanner Sovereign - Live

Tanner Sovereign Revs Up a Country Classic With a New Take on “Guitars, Cadillacs” — and a New Chapter With FiJack Entertainment

There’s a certain kind of country artist who doesn’t just sing songs—they sound like their experience, and Tanner is exactly that.” — Luke Mills - Them Fly Bros

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerhouse Nebraska-born singer-songwriter Tanner Sovereign is officially stepping into a bold new era, announcing an exclusive production deal with FiJack Entertainment Coalition. To kick off this milestone partnership, Sovereign is revving up a country classic with a high-octane new take on Dwight Yoakam’s iconic “Guitars, Cadillacs,” tracking alongside the production of a brand-new original single, “Stetson Hat.”The exclusive signing brings Sovereign into the FiJack Entertainment family while reuniting him with the dynamic production duo Them Fly Bros —featuring CR Pendleton and Luke Mills. Known for blending blue-collar grit with a soundtrack soaked in country tradition, Sovereign’s new chapter feels less like a traditional breakthrough and more like the inevitable next step for an independent artist who has spent years grinding on the road."There’s a certain kind of country artist who doesn’t just sing songs—they sound like their experience, and Tanner is exactly that," said Luke Mills. "His multi-instrumental talent, undeniable work ethic, and heartland attitude make him a perfect fit with the team. We are thrilled to partner with him and Fijack to bring his massive sound to a global audience."Raised in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Sovereign’s deep musical roots were planted early by his family. Inspired by his grandmother’s piano playing and his mother’s constant singing, Sovereign picked up the violin at age 10 before teaching himself guitar at 13. After years in school choirs and playing solo acoustic gigs around Omaha, he honed his craft while playing in the chamber orchestra at Concordia University of Nebraska, where he began writing his own original music.By his senior year, Sovereign's career took off. He has since built an impressive touring resume, sharing stages with national country heavyweights like Carly Pearce, Rodney Atkins, Craig Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Thompson Square, Tim Montana, and Trey Lewis. His music has taken him across the map, logging miles everywhere from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to Beale Street in Memphis, Nashville's Broadway, Myrtle Beach, and beyond.Now backed by a driving full live band, Sovereign is focusing his energy on songwriting and putting on a stellar, high-energy live show. His upcoming version of “Guitars, Cadillacs” promises to lean into the rough edges, blending the swagger and twang of Yoakam’s original with Sovereign’s modern, rock-infused country edge. Concurrently, his upcoming original single, "Stetson Hat," is already in production.When he isn’t burning up the stage at county fairs and bar venues, Sovereign lives a down-to-earth lifestyle. A former personal trainer, he remains passionate about weightlifting, fitness programming, and nutrition. That dedication carries over into his deep love for the outdoors. Following his grandfather’s passing two years ago, Sovereign returned to his childhood roots of fall Whitetail deer hunting with his father and grandfather, and is currently teaching himself the challenging art of bow hunting. An avid cook who enjoys preparing his own wild game, Sovereign frequently recalls his mother’s old adage that if he hadn’t become a musician, he would have made an excellent chef.Drawing raw musical inspiration from the likes of Eric Church, HARDY, and Stephen Wilson Jr., Sovereign is interested in taking the traditional and combining it with the fire of youth."Guitars, Cadillacs" and "Stetson Hat" will be available on all major streaming platforms soon. Fans can catch Tanner Sovereign and his full band live at numerous upcoming dates across the country this season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.