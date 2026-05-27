Veteran Songwriter Artist Rusty Gear To Release 'Blues From Muscle Shoals to Nashville' In America, Europe and Australia

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rusty Gear Music announces the release of the songwriter artist’s newest EP “Blues From Muscle Shoals To Nashville”. Recorded at Sound Emporium (Nashville) with Producer Brad Hill at the helm the collection includes top Muscle Shoals icons Clayton Ivey (keys) and Bob Wray (bass), plus Nashville veterans Sean Paddock (drums), Tony Sarno (guitar), and Solomon Littlefield (guitar) Shane Kirsch (sax) who also arranged the horn section on the new release.Additionally, Rusty chose the remarkable vocal quality and range of Camille Rae from Nashville’s Calamity Jane, who sings lead vocals on Your Guilt Ain’t Good Enough. The collection celebrates the American blues tradition and its unique framing of complicated romantic relationships. Rusty Gear’s newest release features an unmistakable blend of Muscle Shoals and Nashville sounds within the four track compilation.“Blues From Muscle Shoals To Nashville” looks into the heart of America and its rich history delivering original songs that celebrate the American way of life. The compilation shares Rusty’s easy to relate to lyrics which are presented with phenomenal supporting brass embellishments along with lead guitar work second to none. "Blues From Muscle Shoals To Nashville" drops on May 29th across America, Europe and Australia.Rusty Gear's previous release "Music City Drifters" stayed at number one for eight weeks in a row on Roots Music Report and Rusty’s single Sorry Excuses featuring Bekka Bramlett charted at #2. To learn even more - https://www.rustygear.com

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