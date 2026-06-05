Erie Ave and Dr. Eanah Release Short Film on Music Industry Wellness

Official artwork for Terrence's Interlude by Erie Ave, featuring a spoken-word contribution from Dr. Eanah and production by Rick Roman. Psychologist and songwriter Dr. Eanah appears in Terrence's Interlude. Her therapist voicemail, inspired by themes of trauma, emotional processing, and control, is featured on both the film and the official album track. Erie Ave Explores Mental Health Through Terrance's Interlude

The cinematic visual explores trauma, healing, vulnerability, and emotional wellness while highlighting the importance of support within the music industry.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist Erie Ave and clinical psychologist Dr. Eanah have collaborated on a cinematic short film inspired by the emotional realities many artists silently carry. The visual blends music, storytelling, and psychological themes to encourage conversations around emotional wellness, vulnerability, healing, and self-reflection within the music industry.

The visual was created for "Terrence's Interlude," a record featured on Erie Ave's album New Levels New Devils. According to Dr. Eanah, who is also a creative and songwriter, the collaboration developed organically after hearing the song during a studio session.

"When I heard the record, it sounded to me like someone having a conversation they might have in therapy," said Dr. Eanah. "I immediately started thinking about themes like trauma, emotional processing, and the connection between trauma and the need for control. I ended up creating the therapist voicemail that appears at the beginning of the record because it felt like a natural extension of what I was hearing in the music."

The voicemail, which became part of the official album track, encourages Erie Ave's character to write down his thoughts and reflect on the relationship between trauma and control. As conversations around the song continued, the team realized there was an opportunity to expand those ideas visually and create a larger conversation through storytelling.

While conversations around mental health in the music industry have become more common in recent years, stigma and barriers to care still exist. Studies have consistently found elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and emotional distress among musicians and music industry professionals compared to the general population. The collaborators hope the project encourages continued conversations around emotional wellness and the importance of accessible support for those working throughout the industry.

"I think a lot of people assume ambition protects you from struggle. Like if you're working, creating, and chasing bigger goals, you stop feeling heavy things. A lot of this record came from real conversations and real feelings. Everybody talks about the wins, but there are a lot of things people carry while they're chasing those wins. That's what made this project feel different to me," said Erie Ave.

He added that the collaboration evolved organically through creativity and conversation rather than strategic planning.

"Nothing about this record was planned. Me and Rick Roman (producer of the record) created off energy, and hearing Dr. Eanah connect the music to conversations people might have in therapy gave it a completely different perspective. What started as a moment in the studio evolved into a short film and a larger conversation around vulnerability, healing, and emotional wellness."

Rather than approaching the project as a traditional music video, the collaborators chose to frame the visual more like a short film and conversation piece intended to resonate with audiences both inside and outside the music industry.

"Artists are people. We deal with pressure, loss, doubt, expectations, family issues, relationship issues, all the same things everybody else deals with. Having success doesn't make those things disappear," Erie Ave said.

The visual was directed by Ashley LaRae of LaRae Entertainment and combines dramatic storytelling with intimate performance elements to create a raw and reflective viewing experience.

The release follows Erie Ave's recent collaboration "We The Ones" with Rick Ross and Gshytt, further expanding the artist's growing presence within hip-hop and culture-focused storytelling.

As part of the rollout surrounding the release, Erie Ave and Dr. Eanah will also be using their platforms to highlight Backline, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. Through B-LINE, the music industry's 24/7 mental health and crisis support line, case management services, and wellness offerings, Backline helps streamline access to trusted organizations and care providers who understand the unique demands of life in the music industry.

Through music, storytelling, and conversation, the project aims to encourage greater awareness, connection, and support for those navigating the emotional demands of life both inside and outside the music industry.

Erie Ave - Terrance's Interlude Ft. Dr. Eanah (Short Film)

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