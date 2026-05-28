New Forensic Investigation Reexamines Marilyn Monroe’s Official Cause of Death

Cover artwork for The Forbidden Autopsy of Marilyn Monroe by forensic expert Miryam Moya

Forensic expert Miryam Moya revisits Marilyn Monroe’s death through modern scientific analysis, FBI files, toxicology evidence, and crime scene reconstruction.

Modern forensic analysis raises new questions about the official narrative surrounding Marilyn Monroe’s death.” — Miryam Moya

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than six decades, the death of Marilyn Monroe has remained one of Hollywood’s most debated mysteries. Now, a new forensic investigation by Spanish crime scene reconstruction expert Miryam Moya revisits the official narrative through modern forensic analysis.

In The Forbidden Autopsy of Marilyn Monroe, Moya examines original reports, toxicology findings, witness timelines, and historical forensic evidence connected to Monroe’s death. Rather than approaching the case as a celebrity biography, the book analyzes it as a forensic reconstruction focused on the physical evidence left behind.

The investigation explores several unresolved elements that continue to generate debate among researchers and historians, including the reported absence of stomach residue despite official accounts of oral ingestion, toxicology findings that raise questions about administration routes, body lividity patterns discussed in historical records, and forensic material that was reportedly never fully analyzed.

According to Moya, many aspects of the case would likely be examined differently under current forensic standards and modern crime scene reconstruction methods. The book argues that some of the physical findings described in the original records appear difficult to fully reconcile with the widely accepted public narrative surrounding Monroe’s death.

The book also examines the role of institutional silence, media influence, and political pressure surrounding Monroe’s death in August 1962.

Released ahead of the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s birth in 2026, the book presents itself not as speculation, but as a forensic reexamination of one of the most controversial deaths in Hollywood history.

“When a body speaks and nobody listens, we are no longer dealing with mystery,” Moya writes. “We are dealing with concealment.”

The investigation is already attracting attention among true crime audiences, forensic professionals, historians, and readers interested in one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries.

The Forbidden Autopsy of Marilyn Monroe will be available worldwide through Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and digital editions.

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