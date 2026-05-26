USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 18-22 MAY 2026

SPEED CULTURE

It was the end of the workday and I was wrapping up my last task in the safety office. Suddenly, a Soldier busted through the door to inform me they had just experienced a driver training mishap. I asked the Soldier for the details and, boy, was I surprised. Thankfully, the mishap didn’t involve a tactical or Government Services Administration vehicle. It actually occurred on one of my unit’s Polaris all-terrain vehicles, which was the last thing I would have imagined. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8229/Eliminating-Speed-Culture?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

HIGH, HOT AND HEAVY

Being an experienced pilot, he realized what was happening, immediately lowered the collective and pushed the cyclic forward. When it was all said and done, the aircraft had lost between 1,500 to 1,700 feet. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8228/High-Hot-Heavy-and-Complacent?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

MOTORCYCLE PPE

It was no sooner than I hit the brakes that I struck the car between the front tire and the bumper. The next thing I knew, I was flying through the air while clenched tight, just waiting to land. I hit headfirst with my stomach toward the ground. Read more at: https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8230/A-Matter-of-Life-or-Death?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS MONTH

The USACRC recently launched a communications campaign focused on Army motorcycle mishap trends and related loss prevention to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. Use these resources to raise awareness and help reduce motorcycle mishaps in your formations. Check it out at: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Motorcycles

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Thank you,

Chris Frazier Managing Editor, Risk Management Communication and Public Affairs U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center Fort Rucker, AL 36362 334.255.2287 DSN 558.2287 https://safety.army.mil/media/risk-management-magazine https://safety.army.mil/ mailto:christopher.n.frazier.civ@army.mil

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