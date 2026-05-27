Bold Journey Spotlights Richard Tyler’s Leadership, Sales, and Expanding Influence in Film and Broadway

Richard Tyler, CEO of Richard Tyler International® and globally recognized authority in Sales, Leadership, and Organizational Excellence, whose Commitment to Excellence® philosophy drives his work in business, film, and Broadway. Photo credit: @mikedunnusa Richard Tyler serves as Producer on Dickie V, the acclaimed documentary film by DNA Films, Abundance Studios, and ESPN, celebrating the life and legacy of ESPN's beloved Dick Vitale. Richard Tyler with Lisa Nichols at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway in New York City, marking Tyler's debut as a producer with When My Soul Speaks: Lisa Nichols Live on Broadway. Photo credit: @mikedunnusa

Bold Journey's interview explores Richard Tyler's Commitment to Excellence® philosophy and creative vision behind his global impact in business and the arts.

Excellence is not something you do occasionally. It is something you do consistently, especially when it is inconvenient.” — CEO, Richard Tyler International®

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Journey Magazine has released a feature profile on Richard Tyler, the globally recognized authority in Sales, Leadership, Management, and Organizational Excellence. The in-depth interview highlights Tyler’s decades long Commitment to Excellence®, his behavioral approach to high performance, and his expanding creative influence across film and Broadway.

In the feature, Tyler shares how his confidence and leadership philosophy were forged not in classrooms or boardrooms, but in the demanding world of sales. “Confidence grows when you keep promises to yourself,” Tyler explains in the interview, emphasizing that confidence is a discipline built through preparation, consistency, and behavior.

Bold Journey’s profile explores the unified philosophy that drives Tyler’s companies, including Richard Tyler International®, Richard Tyler® Films, and Excellence Edge® Films. His Commitment to Excellence® Sales Immersion® and Commitment to Excellence® Leadership Mastery™ programs are presented as behavioral systems designed to transform how individuals and organizations think, act, and communicate. “Excellence is intentional. Excellence is earned. And excellence is available to anyone willing to commit to it,” Tyler states.

The article also highlights Tyler’s expanding creative footprint. In 2024, he made his Broadway debut as a producer with When My Soul Speaks: Lisa Nichols Live on Broadway, introducing “Transfortainment,” the intentional blending of artistry and impact. His film companies continue to produce award winning short films and collaborate on major documentaries with leading studios. Tyler’s body of work has now earned 22 Telly Awards, along with multiple Emmy winning and Emmy nominated projects produced in partnership with other industry leaders.

Tyler’s mission remains consistent: to elevate human potential through disciplined behavior, meaningful storytelling, and a relentless Commitment to Excellence®. His films explore themes such as resilience, human achievement, social justice, literacy, and human trafficking, reaching global audiences through platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Documentary+, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Reflecting on the qualities that shaped his journey, Tyler cites relentless preparation, behavioral discipline, and the ability to communicate with clarity and purpose. These principles, he says, are the foundation of both personal and organizational success. “Excellence is not something you do occasionally. It is something you do consistently, especially when it is inconvenient,” he notes.

Tyler also credits Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill as a pivotal influence, reinforcing the belief that achievement begins in the mind long before it appears in results. The book’s principles mirror the lessons Tyler learned early in his career, selling jewelry and cookware door to door and making fifty cold calls a day to reach his goals.

With new film projects underway, additional Broadway projects under consideration, and continued growth of his Commitment to Excellence® programs, Tyler remains focused on helping individuals and organizations achieve extraordinary results in a rapidly changing world.

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About Richard Tyler

Richard Tyler is a CEO, best selling author, award winning filmmaker, Broadway producer, and globally recognized authority in Sales, Leadership, Management, Customer Service, and Organizational Excellence. Richard Tyler®’s Family of Companies includes Richard Tyler International®, Richard Tyler® Films, and Excellence Edge® Films, among others. Tyler’s work has earned 22 Telly Awards, multiple Emmy winning collaborations, and international film festival honors. His Commitment to Excellence® philosophy is the foundation of his training programs, films, and creative projects.

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About Bold Journey

Bold Journey is an online publication dedicated to sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and personal transformation. Part of the Voyage Group of Magazines, Bold Journey features entrepreneurs, creators, leaders, and innovators who have overcome challenges and built meaningful lives and careers. The platform focuses on mindset, values, defining moments, and the lessons that shape personal and professional growth.

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