Health assures the public of uninterrupted forensic pathology services

Department assures the public of uninterrupted forensic pathology services

The National Department of Health has noted media reports of sporadic cases of picketing actions by public forensic pathology staff in some provinces over labour-related issues, which have been attended to by the Department working closely with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), guided by the resolution of the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council.

Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) remain a critical pillar of the public health system, hence they are operating as an essential service. Both parties have been in discussions and have agreed on how they are going to deal with the challenges related to the employment of forensic pathology officers, and we are in the process of implementing the changes.

Any form of protest action or downing tools that escalate into work stoppages is unprotected and will not be acceptable. Consequence management will be implemented accordingly. Only lunch-time pickets are allowed, provided they comply with the established legal requirements.

The Department would like to assure the public that the operations at forensic pathology centres continue as usual, and anyone experiencing compromised services should report any form of service delivery disruptions linked to unprotected strike actions to the provincial health authorities for swift intervention.

For more information and media enquiries:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

082 353 9859

Email: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#ServicedeliveryZA