Premier Alan Winde gives update on recovery operations following severe weather

Numerous Western Cape Government departments, municipalities and other stakeholders continue to conduct mop-up and recovery operations following recent severe weather incidents. Efforts remain focused on restoring essential services, supporting affected communities, and addressing humanitarian needs.

The recent severe weather events have officially been classified as disasters, underscoring the significant impact on infrastructure, communities, and service delivery.

Premier Alan Winde said, “We understand the frustration many residents are feeling. It has been an exceptionally difficult time and we, along with all role players, apologise for any inconvenience. We thank residents for their patience. Officials have been working tirelessly under extremely difficult conditions to restore power and other critical services as quickly and safely as possible.”

Eskom has restored electricity to 80% of affected customers. Despite challenges such as accessing areas difficult to reach, there have also been reports of equipment being vandalised and cable theft, only aggravating the situation. The Western Cape Government strongly condemns these acts of lawlessness.

In the Cape Winelands District, repairs to the main power line between Boskloof and Romansrivier are progressing well. Teams are also attending to faults in Chavonnes, Hexrivier, Rawsonville and Witzenberg.

In the Cederberg area, work is ongoing to replace and restring damaged poles and conductors In Citrusdal. Repair work in Algeria will commence once restoration work in Citrusdal and Lutzville has been completed.

In the Garden Route District, several areas remain without power, including Blanco farms and Harkerville, where restoration efforts are continuing.

In the Matzikama region, construction work in Lutzville is advancing well.

Recovery operations in Elgin, Papiesvlei and Stanford in the Overberg are ongoing.

Four hundred roads across the province were affected. More than 60% of these have been repaired and reopened.

Humanitarian relief efforts have been stepped up across affected areas.

Western Cape Department of Social Development funded NGOs are working alongside other relief organisations, local, provincial and national government departments and entities to provide humanitarian relief including meals, blankets, mattresses, water, blankets, baby packs and clothing.

On Friday, 22 May 2026, Premier Winde visited the Mustadafin Foundation in Cape Town which, like many other organisations and volunteers, has provided hundreds of warm meals and disaster aid packs to those most in need. “The work this foundation and others do is inspiring. Thank you for your selflessness,” said the Premier during the visit. He then paid a visit to the National Sea Rescue Institute’s Volunteer Support Centre in Cape Town. The NSRI assisted with dozens of search and rescue operations during and after the storms. “These brave women and men think little of giving their time and expertise, often risking their own safety to help others. You are truly extraordinary,” the Premier concluded.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) continues to coordinate the ongoing response.

Residents are urged to contact authorities, including district municipalities, for updates or to report issues:

Cape Winelands - (021) 886 9244 / (021) 887 4446

Central Karoo - (021) 449 8000

Garden Route - (021) 805 5071

Overberg - (028) 425 1690

West Coast - (022) 495 0229 / (022) 495 0231

City of Cape Town - 107 landline or (021) 480 7700

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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