Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan Consultative Conference

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) Consultative Conference concluded successfully in Boksburg, Gauteng, following two days of deliberations from 20 - 21 May 2026.

The conference formed part of South Africa’s programme leading up to the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) 2026 Global Flagship Event, which was hosted by South Africa on 22 May 2026 under the theme “Acting Locally for Global Impact.”

Convened by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the conference marked a critical milestone toward finalising South Africa’s revised NBSAP, the country’s principal instrument for implementing the Convention on Biological Diversity at national level. More than 400 delegates from government, civil society, academia, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, youth, the private sector, development partners and other stakeholders gathered to deliberate on the draft NBSAP and strengthen alignment on South Africa’s biodiversity priorities.

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, said the conference had demonstrated the value of inclusive dialogue in shaping South Africa’s biodiversity future.

“The successful conclusion of this Consultative Conference gives South Africa a strong foundation for the next phase of biodiversity implementation. What emerged clearly is that biodiversity action must be people-centred, locally driven and adequately supported. As we move toward finalising the NBSAP, communities, municipalities, young people, traditional knowledge holders and all sectors of society must remain active partners in protecting nature while advancing livelihoods, resilience and sustainable development,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

Participants commended the Department for its leadership in convening an inclusive process and for demonstrating commitment to the principles of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

As the country moves from planning to implementation, delegates emphasised that biodiversity action must translate into meaningful benefits, participation and opportunities at local level.

Key calls to action included strengthening mechanisms to ensure adequate and equitable resource flows to municipalities, recognising their critical role in implementation and service delivery. Delegates also highlighted the need to empower local government through institutional support and capacity building and called on the South African Local Government Association to play an active facilitation role in advancing conservation and sustainable use efforts at grassroots level.

Participants further stressed the importance of ensuring accessible financial resources reach communities to support locally led conservation and sustainable development initiatives. This includes investing in skills development, proposal preparation and bankable biodiversity and nature-positive projects that can attract investment and unlock socio-economic opportunities.

The conference reaffirmed that young people must be central to South Africa’s biodiversity future, with greater opportunities for youth participation, leadership, innovation and employment. Delegates also highlighted the important contribution of Indigenous and local knowledge to conservation, restoration, sustainable use and biodiversity stewardship.

Following the conference, the draft NBSAP will be revised to incorporate stakeholder inputs, including from communities, traditional leaders, traditional healers, youth formations, academia, civil society and the private sector. The revised draft will proceed through intergovernmental processes, before being published for public comment for 30 days. Comments received will then be incorporated before the NBSAP is submitted to Cabinet for approval.

South Africa aims to submit its final NBSAP to the Convention on Biological Diversity ahead of COP17, scheduled to take place in Yerevan, Armenia, in October 2026.

To access the draft NBSAP, please click on the link below:

https://www.dffe.gov.za/nbsap_idb2026

For media enquiries, contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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