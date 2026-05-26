South African Revenue Service refutes false claims of a data breach

SARS refutes false claims of a data breach

Tshwane, 25 May 2026- The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is aware of social media posts and online reports claiming that its systems have been breached. SARS continuously monitors its systems for any suspicious activity and has conducted a thorough investigation in response to these reports. These claims are false and unsubstantiated.

At this stage, there is no evidence that SARS’s systems have been compromised. SARS wishes to reassure the public regarding the integrity of its systems.

SARS treats the protection of taxpayer information and the security of its digital platforms as sacrosanct and as its core responsibility. This dovetails with SARS’s broader commitment to build a smart, modern institution with unquestionable integrity, and to strengthen public trust and confidence in the tax administration system.

Members of the public are urged to verify information before sharing and not to circulate unverified claims or rely on information from unofficial sources. SARS will continue to monitor its digital environment and, where necessary, will communicate through its official platforms. The public is also reminded to remain vigilant against scams and phishing attempts, particularly where messages claim to be from SARS, and to consult the following link for guidance: https://www.sars.gov.za/targeting-tax-crime/scams-and-phishing/

We encourage taxpayers and traders to rely on SARS’ verified channels for accurate information.

For further information, please contact SARSMedia@sars.gov.za #GovZAUpdates