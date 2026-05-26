Minister Gayton McKenzie dissolves Council of the National Arts Council of South Africa

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, MP, has today exercised his statutory authority under section 5(5) of the National Arts Council Act 56 of 1997, as amended, to dissolve the Council of the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) with immediate effect.

The dissolution follows a prolonged labour dispute at the NAC relating to performance bonuses for the financial years 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22, which has resulted in a protected strike and ongoing financial distress for affected employees. On 22 April 2026, Minister McKenzie addressed a formal letter to the Chairperson of Council requesting the urgent convening of a special Council meeting to approve a once-off, full and final settlement of the dispute, and setting out a detailed governance framework for doing so. Despite this directive, no settlement has yet been concluded, and the Council failed to act with the urgency the situation demanded.

The Minister said: “The National Arts Council exists to serve the arts sector and the people of South Africa. It cannot fulfil that mandate while its governance is consumed by a dispute of this nature. I gave the Council ample opportunity and a clear framework to resolve this matter. That opportunity was not taken. I have therefore exercised my authority under the Act and dissolved the Council with immediate effect.”

In addition to the Council's failure to resolve the bonus dispute, Minister McKenzie has noted with concern certain information brought to his attention regarding procurement decisions made by the NAC during the current period, including expenditure on external recruitment fees and on mobile devices for Council members. These matters appear difficult to reconcile with the institution's stated position of financial constraint. Minister McKenzie has directed DSAC to conduct a thorough review of these matters, and any findings of financial misconduct or irregular expenditure will be referred to the appropriate authorities.

With immediate effect, all members of the current NAC Council cease to hold office. The acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the NAC and will report to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) pending further direction. The Director-General of DSAC will, in consultation with the Minister’s office, determine the designation and functions of the Accounting Authority in the interim, in accordance with the NAC Act and the Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999.

The process to appoint a new Council will commence immediately, in accordance with the provisions of the NAC Act. Minister McKenzie has directed that this process be prioritised so as to limit the period during which the NAC is without a permanent governing Council, and to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the institution’s mandate to the arts sector.

“The appointment of a new Council will proceed without delay and in strict accordance with the law. My priority is to ensure that the NAC has stable, capable governance in place as soon as possible, and that its work in support of South Africa’s artists and arts organisations continues without interruption,” said Minister McKenzie.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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