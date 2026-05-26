Little River Band Announces Extensive 2026 Summer Tour Celebrating '50 and More Years' of Iconic Music

LRB SUMMER OF 2026 Little River Band live in concert on stage LRB on the Stairs

Little River Band is getting ready to kick off their 51st Summer Tour during the first week of June. Tour dates will have them going cross country once again.

Little River Band continues to bring fantastic live shows to cities across the United States year after year. Year 51 should be no exception. This is a show worth seeing. You can't help REMINISCING.” — Premier Musician

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary Little River Band (LRB), one of the world’s hardest working bands, is thrilled to announce their extensive 2026 Summer Tour . Continuing their "Happy Anniversary Tour" and celebrating "50 and more years" of timeless hits, the band will bring their classic sound and unforgettable live performances to fans across the United States throughout June, July, and August.With over 30 million records sold worldwide, LRB has captivated audiences for decades with their distinctive harmonies and a string of chart-topping hits. Fans can expect to hear beloved classics such as "Reminiscing," "Cool Change," "Lonesome Loser," "The Night Owls," and "Lady," alongside other fan favorites that have defined their illustrious career."We are very excited to continue our 50th-anniversary celebration with our fans across the country," says Wayne Nelson. Every show is a chance to connect through the music that has brought us all together for so many years. We can't wait to share these special moments with everyone this summer."The 2026 Summer Tour promises an evening of nostalgic hits and powerful performances, showcasing why Little River Band remains a perennial favorite on the global music scene. The band continues to maintain a rigorous touring schedule, performing 90-100 dates annually, a testament to their enduring appeal and dedication to their craft.Little River Band 2026 Summer Tour Dates:Fri, JUN 5 McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IASat, JUN 6 The Ledge Amphitheater -Waite Park, MNFri, JUN 12 Foellinger Theatre - Fort Wayne, INSat, JUN 13 Louisville Palace - Louisville, KYFri, JUN 19 Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Lampe, MOSat, JUN 20 The Astro - La Vista, NEThu, JUN 25 NYCB Theatre At Westbury - Westbury, NYFri, JUN 26 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NHSun, JUN 28 Waterville Opera House - Waterville, MEFri, JUL 3 Ocean Downs Casino - Berlin, MDFri, JUL 10 Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MASat, JUL 11 Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PAFri, JUL 17 Shenandoah Valley Music Festival - Orkney Springs, VASat, JUL 18 Point of the Bluff Vineyards - Hammondsport, NYFri, JUL 24 Viejas Casino - Alpine, CASat, JUL 25 Silverton Casino Hotel - Las Vegas, NVThu, JUL 30 Pier Six Pavilion - Baltimore, MDFri, JUL 31 SERVPRO After Hours Concerts - Glen Allen, VASat, AUG 1 The Carolina Opry - Myrtle Beach, SCThu, AUG 6 Save Mart Center - Fresno, CAFri, AUG 7 Ironstone Amphitheatre - Murphys, CASat, AUG 8 Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts - Cerritos, CATue, AUG 18 Missouri State Fairgrounds Grandstand - Sedalia, MOThu, AUG 20 Leach Amphitheater - Oshkosh, WIFri, AUG 21 Lake of the Torches Resort Casino - Lac Du Flambeau, WISat, AUG 22 Martin County Fair - Fairmont, MNTickets for all dates are available through official ticketing partners and venue box offices. Fans are encouraged to visit the Little River Band’s official website at littleriverband.com for the most up-to-date tour information and ticket links. Follow them on Facebook About Little River Band:Little River Band (LRB) is a rock band formed in March 1975. They achieved massive success with a string of hit singles and albums. Known for their vocal harmonies and melodic rock sound, LRB has sold over 30 million records and continues to be a touring force, delighting audiences with their classic hits and dynamic live shows.

Little River Band - First Time

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