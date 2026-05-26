Eliminating Decision Latency: Haptiq Unites Orion and Olympus to Automate Complex Enterprise Workflows

Haptiq’s integrated platforms bridge the gap between intelligence and action, empowering firms to orchestrate workflows and drive measurable EBITDA expansion.

Haptiq connects all your data into a single, centralized dashboard — eliminating silos and giving your teams a reliable foundation for smarter decisions.” — Haptiq

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s volatile market, enterprise organizations and private equity firms cannot afford to rely on static reporting. Traditional business intelligence often stops at visibility, leaving a gap between seeing a problem in a dashboard and actually resolving it. To eliminate this costly decision latency, Haptiq is proud to showcase the powerful integration of its two flagship platforms, combining institutional-grade asset management with an AI-native operations fabric.By operating these two systems in tandem, Haptiq empowers enterprises to transition from reactive firefighting to predictive, continuous operational flow. The architecture splits the challenge of enterprise scale into two interconnected layers:The System of Intelligence: Olympus Olympus is Haptiq’s comprehensive asset management platform built for the full investment lifecycle. It standardizes cross-portfolio performance metrics, normalizes multi-entity financial statements, and enables real-time scenario modeling. Instead of waiting for lagging quarterly reports, leadership teams gain continuous portfolio visibility and early warning signals that identify precisely where action is needed. Orion , The System of Execution:While Olympus structures the intelligence, Orion functions as the operational backbone that gets the work done. Operating as an AI-native enterprise operations platform, Orion connects fragmented data, workflows, and systems into a unified execution layer. It coordinates cross-system tasks, dynamically routes work based on policy, and alerts teams to exceptions in real time.When data flows both ways between Orion and Olympus, organizations stop managing data and start managing performance. This synchronized approach delivers significant advantages to complex enterprises, including:Eliminated Decision Latency:By embedding decision intelligence directly into core workflows, organizations shorten the distance between ingesting a signal and executing a response.Automated Exception Handling: Rather than relying on manual triage, Orion’s Notifications Hub identifies anomalies—such as inventory mismatches or service bottlenecks—and routes them through standardized, governed workflows for immediate resolution.Measurable Operational Lift:Time compression, reduced process friction, and increased throughput translate directly into measurable EBITDA expansion and working capital release.Accelerated Post-Merger Integration: Organizations can standardize execution, exception handling, and performance tracking across newly acquired entities from day one, without waiting for multi-year ERP consolidations to be completed."The gap between early movers and late adopters isn't measured in years anymore. It's measured in capability, speed, and decisions made on real signals," states the firm's philosophy. By replacing disjointed tools with a unified digital command center, Haptiq ensures that insights drive immediate decisions, not just reports.About HaptiqHaptiq is an AI-powered enterprise solution driving decisions and delivering answers. Built for public and private companies, asset managers, governments, institutions, and family offices, Haptiq bridges the digital divide to drive business performance. With headquarters in New York City and a global presence spanning Poland, Canada, India, and Saudi Arabia, Haptiq's team of over 300 experts centralizes data, automates workflows, and surfaces predictive insights to scale operational excellence.

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