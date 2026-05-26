Rodeo Realty Surges as New Agents Join Southern California Luxury Brokerage

They want stronger marketing, stronger visibility, stronger collaboration, and a brokerage that is actively investing in the future of real estate.” — Gerald Lombardo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As competition across the Southern California real estate market continues to evolve, one brokerage continues gaining momentum: Rodeo Realty. Rodeo has welcomed another new group of 34 agents to its growing network, further reinforcing the firm’s reputation as a destination brokerage for ambitious real estate professionals looking to scale their business in today’s market.

Each of the newest agents joining Rodeo Realty brings unique experience, local market knowledge, and a strong commitment to client service.

Their arrival reflects a larger trend happening across the industry: experienced agents are increasingly seeking brokerages that offer more than just a name. Today’s agents are looking for stronger marketing support, modern branding, collaborative leadership, social media visibility, and a brokerage culture built around long-term growth. Rodeo Realty continues to emerge as a strong answer to that demand.

Founded by real estate leader Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty has spent decades building one of the country’s most recognizable independent real estate brands. With offices across Southern California, the company has developed a reputation for combining luxury-level branding with hands-on agent support and entrepreneurial opportunity.

“Our growth is being driven by agents who want more,” said a spokesperson for Rodeo Realty. “They want stronger marketing, stronger visibility, stronger collaboration, and a brokerage that is actively investing in the future of real estate. We’re proud to continue attracting talented professionals who see the momentum happening here.”

In recent months, Rodeo Realty has continued expanding its digital marketing initiatives, social media presence, agent branding support, and recruiting efforts as the company positions itself for continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond. The brokerage’s emphasis on modern marketing, video content, local brand authority, and agent-focused innovation has helped create increasing visibility throughout Southern California’s competitive real estate landscape.

For many agents, the appeal goes beyond tools and technology. Rodeo Realty’s culture of collaboration, mentorship, and community remains a major draw for professionals seeking both independence and support within a respected brokerage environment.

For more information about Rodeo Realty, visit Rodeo Realty.

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