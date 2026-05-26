SportsEdTV and SHAPE America Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Physical Education Nationwide

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Partnership Expands Nationwide Access to High-Quality Digital Teaching Resources for Physical Educators, Coaches, and Schools

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV, a leading global platform for sports education, today announced a strategic partnership with SHAPE America, the nation’s premier organization supporting health and physical education professionals and serving as the voice for more than 200,000 professionals across the United States.

Through this collaboration, SHAPE America members will gain complimentary access to SportsEdTV’s full library of instructional videos and educational content, including thousands of expert-led instructional videos and educational articles spanning multiple sports and physical education disciplines.

The partnership is designed to equip educators, coaches, and schools with scalable, high-quality teaching resources, supporting more effective and engaging physical education programs across the United States.

“This partnership is about access and impact,” said SportsEdTV CEO Victor Bergonzoli. “Educators need practical, high-quality tools they can use immediately. By working with SHAPE America, we are delivering a comprehensive content library directly into the hands of professionals who shape the next generation.”

As part of the collaboration, SportsEdTV and SHAPE America will develop and curate instructional resources and educator support materials designed to enhance physical education instruction. Initial back-to-school initiatives planned for later this summer may include themed content collections, sport-specific video playlists, classroom activity demonstrations, and other practical resources aligned with today’s educators' needs.

“At SHAPE America, we are committed to equipping educators with practical, high-quality resources that support student success,” said Stephanie Morris, CEO of SHAPE America. “This partnership with SportsEdTV expands access to engaging instructional content and reinforces our shared commitment to advancing health and physical education nationwide.”

Together, the organizations aim to advance innovation in physical education, combining digital content, expert instruction, and educator-focused resources that support teaching and positively impact student health and wellness.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is a global sports education platform providing free access to thousands of high-quality instructional videos and articles created by world-class coaches and athletes. Its mission is to help athletes, coaches, and parents learn, improve, and succeed in their chosen sports.

About SHAPE America

SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators serves as the voice for 200,000+ health and physical education professionals across the United States. The organization’s extensive community includes a diverse membership of health and physical educators, as well as advocates, supporters, and 50+ state affiliate organizations.

Since its founding in 1885, the organization has defined excellence in school-based health education and physical education. For decades, SHAPE America’s National Physical Education Standards have served as the foundation for well-designed physical education programs across the country, just as the SHAPE America National Health Education Standards serve as the foundation for effective skills-based health education. Together, these national standards provide a comprehensive framework for educators to deliver high-quality instruction and make a positive difference in the health and well-being of every preK-12 student.

Learn more at www.shapeamerica.org.

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