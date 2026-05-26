Artax Entertainment Announces The Get Loud Tour National Launch for 2026

Get Loud Tour

The Get Loud Tour Is Coming In 2026

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new music experience designed to unite entertainment, awareness, and community impact is officially on the way.GET LOUD, an innovative touring concert series focused on supporting organizations and causes across America, is preparing to launch nationwide beginning in September 2026. Sponsored by Artax Entertainment out of Nashville, Tennessee, the tour will bring together live music, community engagement, and purpose-driven events in a way that organizers believe is unlike anything currently touring the independent music scene.Built around the idea of using music as a platform to amplify causes that matter, each GET LOUD event will shine a spotlight on organizations making a difference in their local communities while creating an exciting live entertainment experience for audiences of all ages.Organizers describe GET LOUD as more than a concert series — it’s a movement designed to rally communities together through music, storytelling, and positive action.“This is about creating events that people remember for more than just the music,” organizers shared. “GET LOUD is about bringing people together around something meaningful and creating energy that can genuinely impact communities.”The tour will feature a rotating lineup of artists and performers from multiple genres, with official dates, cities, and artist announcements expected in August 2026.With anticipation already building, GET LOUD aims to become one of the most unique community-focused live music experiences launching in 2026.More information and official announcements coming soon.

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