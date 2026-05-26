Senator Hurtado Secures $1 Million for Meadows Field, Advances SB 661 as Central Valley Aviation Growth Takes…

Sacramento, Calif. (May 22, 2026)—Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) stood alongside aviation officials, labor representatives and community partners at Meadows Field Airport today to announce a $1 million state investment aimed at expanding and modernizing regional air infrastructure, while also rallying support for Senate Bill 661, the AERO Act — legislation designed to strengthen regional airports, increase air service access and unlock new economic opportunities across the Central Valley and California.

The funding will support infrastructure improvements at Meadows Field Airport as Bakersfield and the greater Central Valley continue experiencing increased demand for passenger and cargo air service. Officials also highlighted the airport’s upcoming direct flight expansion to Los Angeles beginning later this year and the broader economic opportunities tied to regional aviation growth.

“Bakersfield is not just a place that works hard or knows struggle. It is a place defined by resilience, determination, and possibility,” Senator Hurtado said. “Investments like this reflect the Valley’s story: families fighting for a better future, communities built on sacrifice and hard work, and a region that continues to persevere. Today marks a moment where the page begins to turn, a moment that will lead to more. The impact of this investment will be felt for generations to come.”

SB 661, the AERO Act, seeks to modernize and expand access to regional aviation infrastructure while supporting economic growth, commerce and connectivity for underserved regions throughout California. The legislation aims to help regional airports improve infrastructure, strengthen cargo capabilities and expand passenger access.

“SB 661 is a bold attempt to fix California’s illegal diversion of airport funds that has been going on for decades,” said Ryan Crowl, president of Loyd’s Aviation. “Airports across the state have suffered because of it. I fully support the bill and its mission to direct funds to all airports, big and small. This money can be used to improve airports so that the aviation community can provide the essential services that Californians deserve.”

Speakers emphasized the long-term economic impact expanded aviation access can bring to the Central Valley, including increased commerce, job creation, tourism and improved connectivity for local families and businesses. Bakersfield is home to more than 920,000 residents and continues to see growing demand for both passenger and cargo flights.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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