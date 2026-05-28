Geordie Raises $30M to Help Enterprises Securely Adopt Agentic AI at Scale

AI agent security company sees 1300% ARR growth in the first five months of the year as global enterprises adopt at scale

We chose Geordie because of its purpose-built approach, which doesn't risk the business innovation that started our AI agent journey in the first place” — Leo Cunningham, CISO at Owkin

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geordie AI, the purpose-built security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced it has closed a $30 million Series A round led by Balderton Capital. The round included participation from Crosspoint Capital, as well as follow-on investment from existing investors General Catalyst and Ten Eleven Ventures, bringing total funding to $36.5 million.The capital will be used to further enhance the product's capabilities for security and AI teams partnering with Geordie as they grapple with the emerging adoption and risk AI agents pose for the enterprise. To support this, Geordie will expand engineering and go-to-market teams, with a focus on expanding its US operations.AI agents are quickly becoming the primary mechanism through which enterprises operationalize AI. However, security and IT teams fundamentally lack the visibility, governance, and operational controls required to deploy AI agents safely at scale. Geordie's momentum, which includes winning the 2026 RSAC Innovation Sandbox and 1,300% ARR growth only five months into 2026, reflects the need for a single source of truth to secure and govern those systems safely at scale.“The organizations today that can safely approve and deploy AI agents are the ones that are capturing a new competitive advantage in their space,” said Henry Comfort, CEO and co-founder of Geordie AI. “Geordie enables teams to take a holistic, defense in depth approach so they can deploy their AI agent systems safely at scale .”Geordie is the purpose-built security and governance platform that enables enterprises to understand, secure, and govern their AI agents, giving enterprises a real-time understanding of which agents exist, what they can access, how they behave, and the risks they create across enterprise systems.Combined with Beam, Geordie’s runtime remediation suite that leverages context engineering, Geordie enables organizations to proactively shape and constrain agent behavior without slowing innovation. The result is critical infrastructure that allows enterprises to deploy AI agents safely at scale.At Owkin , an AI-first drug discovery and biomedical research company running hundreds of agents across more than 50 petabytes of data, a single Geordie POC allowed them to avert exposure that, according to their own risk quantification methodology, totaled between $12 and $13 million.“For us, AI agents are a necessity to our competitive advantage. We chose Geordie because of its purpose-built approach, which doesn't risk the business innovation that started our AI agent journey in the first place,” said Leo Cunningham, CISO, Owkin. “We’re seeing the iceberg that rocked the Titanic weeks in advance rather than the moment it appears on screen.”Mark Crane, Partner at General Catalyst, commented: “When we backed Geordie at seed, agentic AI security was still a hypothesis. In just six months, AI agents have moved from pilot to production faster than most enterprises were ready for. Geordie's growth in that short time confirms that Henry, Hanah, and Benji correctly identified that trajectory and we are excited to continue to invest in them.”As part of this investment round, James Wise, Partner at Balderton Capital, will be joining the company’s board.James Wise, General Partner at Balderton commented: "AI agents are becoming the operating system of the modern enterprise, but security and governance infrastructure has struggled to keep pace. Geordie fills that gap with a purpose-built platform that gives security teams the visibility and control they need to deploy agents confidently and at scale. What gives us particular conviction is the team: we have followed the founders since their time at Darktrace and Snyk, and they understand better than almost anyone how to build behavioral security that works in complex, dynamic environments. We're proud to lead this round and support Geordie as they become the foundational security layer for the agentic era."

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