BART & Muni Ballot Measure Authored By Senator Wiener Hits Fast Lane to November Ballot

Connect Bay Area announced they are submitting the signatures needed to reach the November ballot, giving Bay Area voters a chance to save BART, Muni, Caltrain, and other transit agencies from devastating cuts.

SAN FRANCISCO – Connect Bay Area announced they are submitting 305,000 signatures across 5 Bay Area counties, all but guaranteeing the measure will appear on the November ballot. Connect Bay Area would provide a critical lifeline to BART, Muni, AC Transit, SamTrans, and other transit agencies facing down the existential threat of calamitous service cuts.

In 2022, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) began sounding the alarm about the threat to Bay Area transit, leading the efforts to secure $1.1 billion in emergency state funds that year and an additional $590 million loan in 2025. After three years of heated negotiations, Senator Wiener passed SB 63 in 2025 to authorize the Connect Bay Area ballot measure and create a sustainable long-term source of funding to stabilize Bay Area transit.

“Three years ago, I teamed up with this amazing coalition to save BART and Muni from financial collapse,” said Senator Wiener. “After years of fighting, today we’re putting the choice before Bay Area voters right in the nick of time. The challenges facing BART and Muni are existential, but failure is not an option here. The Bay Area runs on transit, and we must step up to save it for all our sakes.”

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