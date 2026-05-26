Fijack Entertainment Signs Production Deal with Country Soul Artist Carson Dean And Announces New Single 'Seventy Two'

Carson Dean - New Fijack Entertainment Artist Carson Dean

Carson Dean Signs with Fijack Entertainment And Announces New Single “Seventy Two”

Carson has shown himself to be the real deal, and we are proud to be working with him.” — CR Pendleton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho country singer-songwriter Carson Dean is heading into summer with momentum behind him, announcing the upcoming June release of his new single, “Seventy Two,” while also officially signing a production agreement with Fijack Entertainment Coalition.Recorded in Salt Lake City with production team Them Fly Bros , “Seventy Two” blends a grooving country-blues backbone with modern grit and soul. The track pulls influence from the emotional honesty and raw vocal textures associated with artists like Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs, while still carving out a lane that feels distinctly Carson Dean. Built around road-worn storytelling, smoky guitars, and a steady pulse, the song captures the feeling of tradition, hard-earned miles, and the pursuit of something bigger than yourself.Dean’s path into music has never followed a polished or traditional blueprint. Raised in Twin Falls, Idaho, his early influences leaned more toward hip-hop and R&B before country music eventually found its way into his life as a teenager. At 15 years old, after writing his first song, he picked up an acoustic guitar to learn enough chords to perform it himself — and never really put the instrument back down.That self-taught foundation still defines his approach today. His music leans heavily into honest delivery over perfection, with songwriting rooted in lived experience rather than trends. Influenced by the stripped-down storytelling and vocal depth of artists like Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Marcus King, and Kameron Marlowe, Dean gravitates toward songs that feel human first.That work ethic has been on display throughout the past several months as Dean has continued building his audience the old-fashioned way — by putting miles on the road and playing wherever people will listen. Traveling across the Northwest and beyond, often living out of his truck between shows, he has steadily built connections with audiences one room at a time.“Future plans are POPPIN' and [this] next year I'll be taking the biggest step in my career,” says Dean. Recording with Them Fly Bros in Salt Lake was a huge step for Carson, and he is incredibly excited for people to hear this powerful debut with ‘Seventy Two.’The newly signed partnership with Fijack Entertainment Coalition marks another major step forward as Dean prepares additional releases and expands touring plans moving into the next year. “Carson has shown himself to be the real deal, and we are proud to be working with him,” says CR Pendleton (Fijack/Them Fly Bros).Outside of music, Dean spends much of his time outdoors, fishing whenever he gets the opportunity, while balancing life as both an artist and family man. Friends and fans know him as somebody equally comfortable talking about songwriting, barbecue, trucks, or bass fishing.“Seventy Two” will be available on all major streaming platforms this June.

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