Minister Buti Manamela briefs media prior to delivering DHET Budget Vote Speech in Parliament, 26 May
The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will brief the media before delivery of the budget vote speech of the Department of Higher Education and Training.
The Budget Vote Speech is an opportunity to communicate the Department's strategic priorities, policy direction, and planned interventions for the 2026/27 financial year across the Post-School Education and Training sector. This includes Universities, TVET and CET Colleges, student and skills funding and development, and the broad skills revolution mandate.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
DATE: (This Morning)
Tuesday, 26 May 2026
TIME: 8:30am
VENUE: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town
Media interested in covering the budget vote speech are requested to confirm attendance with Siyabonga Nxumalo on Nxumalo.S@dhet.gov.za +27 83 958 3374.
Media Enquiries:
Matshepo Seedat
Spokesperson for the Minister of Higher Education and Training
Cell: 082 679 9473
#GovZAUpdates
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