Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Vice President Vance at Fraud Task Force Meeting

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she joined Vice President JD Vance at the White House for a meeting of the White House Fraud Task Force today.

Attorney General Bird and 14 other attorneys general’s offices joined Vice President Vance to discuss collaborative efforts between the White House and state attorneys general on combating benefits fraud, as well as the resources needed by attorneys general to fight fraud in their states.

Vice President Vance invited the attorneys general to partner with the Task Force in combatting benefits fraud and protecting the taxpayers and the people who need the services. The group discussed how fraud is one of the most pressing issues our country is facing as groups of criminals are taking advantage of the generosity and trust of Americans and how a partnership with the states can help to fight this growing problem.

“When bad actors commit fraud—whether it’s against the government, against businesses, or against individuals, the American taxpayer always ends up on the hook. I’ve been fighting to protect Iowans against fraud for the last four years as attorney general, and I don’t intend to stop. I’m grateful for the time today with Vice President Vance, Andrew Ferguson, Stephen Miller, and the White House Fraud Task force. I’m looking forward to the continued partnership with this administration to keep Iowans hard-earned money where it belongs—going to the programs where people desperately need them and to put criminals who commit fraud where they belong—in prison.”

Joining Vice President Vance and Attorney General Bird was Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Vice Chair of the Fraud Taskforce; Stephen Miller, Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy; Scott Brady, Executive Director, White House Fraud Taskforce; and Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement.

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Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov