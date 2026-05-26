New SHIP Funding Expands Housing Support for Polk County Residents

Bartow, Fla. (May 26, 2026) – Polk County residents will have access to new housing assistance opportunities beginning this summer. Polk County Housing and Neighborhood Development staff have received $4.7 million in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program funds for the 2026 to 2027 state fiscal year to expand access to safe and affordable housing. Applications open July 1, 2026 and will remain available through June 30, 2027 or until all funds are committed.

The funding supports several homeowner programs designed to help residents secure or maintain stable housing. These include down payment and closing cost assistance for eligible homebuyers, demolition and reconstruction, rehabilitation for owner occupied homes and new construction or redevelopment of single-family homes for income eligible buyers.

It is estimated that 72 projects will be completed using the funds. Housing demolition and reconstruction represents the largest portion of funding at $1.5 million, followed by down payment and closing cost assistance at $1.2 million. At least 20% of the total allocation will support special needs households, with priority given to residents with developmental disabilities who require home modifications. Up to 10% of the funding may be used for program administration.

Residents seeking more information can contact Polk County Housing and Neighborhood Development staff at [email protected] or by calling (863) 534-5240.

SHIP funds support the following homeowner strategies: