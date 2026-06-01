PLEXIS Highlights Composable CAPS to Assist Health Plans to Modernize Legacy Core Administration with Minimal Disruption

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems positioned as a major contender in the Everest PEAK Matrix

Payer organizations confront rising administrative pressure, integration complexity, and risk. Composable CAPS offers a more flexible path forward.

PLEXIS gives payer organizations a way to move forward with greater flexibility, stronger interoperability, and better control over how modernization happens.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems today announced its continued focus on helping health plans modernize legacy core administration environments with a composable, API-enabled platform built for operational continuity and long-term adaptability.For many payer organizations, modernization remains one of the most important, and most difficult, strategic initiatives on the table. Core systems sit at the center of claims administration, enrollment, billing, provider data, and benefit management, which means every modernization decision has downstream consequences for efficiency, integration, and service delivery. Gartner’s public market descriptions characterize payer core administration as the system of record for these critical functions and link the category to interoperability, workflow automation, and analytics. Publicly accessible references to Gartner’s market guidance also underscore the need to modernize core administrative systems, address connectivity challenges between disparate systems, streamline processes, and improve claims accuracy and efficiency.That pressure is intensifying as payers respond to evolving interoperability requirements, automation expectations, and cost-control demands. CAQH has reported a substantial industry-wide opportunity to reduce administrative waste through greater automation, while market commentary tied to payer IT in 2026 continues to center on compliance execution, integration maturity, and administrative efficiency.PLEXIS offers a modernization path designed to reduce that disruption. Quantum Choice combines core administration depth with flexible configuration, rules-based processing, and integration support that allows health plans to modernize in phases rather than through high-risk all-at-once replacement efforts. This composable approach helps organizations preserve operational continuity while improving how data, workflows, and business functions connect across the enterprise.“Health plans want to modernize without putting day-to-day performance at risk,” said Sean Garrett, COO. “PLEXIS gives payer organizations a way to move forward with greater flexibility, stronger interoperability, and better control over how modernization happens.”With support for claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration, PLEXIS helps payer organizations replace fragmented processes with a more connected administrative foundation. The result is a platform strategy that supports both current operational demands and future transformation initiatives, without forcing health plans into a one-size-fits-all modernization model.________________________________________About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems delivers enterprise-grade core administration and claims processing solutions that power modern healthcare payers and delivery organizations. Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”, PLEXIS enables organizations to navigate evolving market demands around automation, integration, and benefit complexity. Through its flagship platform, Quantum Choice, PLEXIS supports the full spectrum of core administrative functions including claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration. Built on a scalable, API-enabled architecture, the platform allows payers to streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to shifting regulatory and product requirements.PLEXIS solutions are designed to align with the market’s shift toward composable, API-driven ecosystems and real-time data integration, empowering health plans to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity. With advanced automation, configurable rules-based processing, and seamless interoperability, PLEXIS helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver accurate outcomes across the claims lifecycle.More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS to manage complex benefit structures and process millions of covered lives across all lines of business. By combining deep domain expertise with flexible technology, PLEXIS enables payers to meet today’s operational challenges while building a foundation for future innovation.For more information, visit www.plexishealth.com

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