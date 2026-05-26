Summit for Wellbeing Ignites a New Era of Preventive Health in Miami

Global experts, physicians, and wellness leaders gathered at Pullman Miami to champion prevention, longevity, and integrative health.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As chronic disease rates continue to rise worldwide, the inaugural Summit for Wellbeing emerged as one of Miami’s most relevant and forward-thinking health gatherings of 2026—bringing together an influential collective of physicians, researchers, wellness innovators, and thought leaders committed to redefining the future of healthcare through prevention.Held on May 23, 2026, at the elegant Pullman Miami Airport, the Summit for Wellbeing welcomed an engaged audience of healthcare professionals, wellness practitioners, entrepreneurs, academics, students, and community advocates for a full day of transformative conversations centered around longevity, mental wellbeing, integrative medicine, nutrition, epigenetics, regenerative health, and conscious living.At the heart of the summit was a powerful message: prevention is no longer optional—it is essential.In a world where preventable chronic diseases account for nearly 70% of global deaths, according to the World Health Organization, the event addressed the urgent need to shift from reactive medicine to a proactive, science-based model focused on education, lifestyle, and long-term wellbeing.“Healthcare systems around the world are overwhelmed because we continue treating symptoms instead of addressing root causes,” said Diana Figueroa, founder and visionary leader of Intus Health and creator of the Summit for Wellbeing. “This summit was born from the belief that true wellbeing requires a deeper integration of science, consciousness, prevention, and human connection.”Throughout the day, attendees experienced an elevated program featuring renowned voices across medicine, neuroscience, psychology, sports performance, nutrition, and regenerative health.Among the featured speakers were epigenetics and nutrigenomics expert Michelle Peiret; internationally recognized plastic surgeon Dr. Julio Clavijo Álvarez; clinical and sports nutritionist María Vallasciani; elite performance trainer Sarah Prun; and regenerative medicine leader Dr. Tatyana Borisiak.The summit also featured insightful conversations led by Mary García, Jesús J. Solís, Dr. Roberto Jairo Mejía, Carolina Scaramutti, Juan López Madrid, Elizabeth Mirabal, Dr. Jorge Alberto García, and Dr. Octavio Sousa.Key discussions explored the growing scientific evidence connecting lifestyle and chronic illness, the impact of stress on immune and hormonal health, the gut-brain connection, precision medicine, hydration science, mental health, women’s health, and how epigenetics may influence the future of personalized wellness.The atmosphere throughout the summit reflected a larger cultural shift taking place globally—one in which luxury, longevity, wellbeing, and conscious living increasingly intersect. More than a traditional conference, the Summit for Wellbeing positioned itself as a movement designed to empower communities with accessible, evidence-based health education while elevating conversations often overlooked within multicultural audiences.The overwhelming response from attendees and industry leaders confirmed the growing demand for spaces where medicine, innovation, and human wellbeing can coexist in meaningful dialogue.With its successful debut in Miami, the Summit for Wellbeing has already established itself as a compelling new platform at the intersection of science, prevention, and modern wellness culture—setting the tone for what many believe will become one of the most influential wellbeing gatherings in the region.

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