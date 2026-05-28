Xypex Chemical Corp Strengthens Direct Commercial Operations in Italy

Xypex strengthens its direct commercial operations in Italy through Xypex Germany GmbH, enhancing customer support and regional growth.

This development reflects the importance of the Italian market for Xypex and our intention to continue supporting customers there with a strong and dedicated structure,” — Etienne Poulin, Executive Vice President for Xypex International

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xypex Chemical Corporation, a global leader in concrete waterproofing and protection, announces the strengthening of its European commercial operations through a direct investment in Italy, an important and growing regional market.Following the conclusion of its commercial collaboration with Probar Italia S.r.l., responsibility for Xypex commercial operations in Italy will transition directly to Xypex Germany GmbH. This step is intended to support continued development of the Xypex brand in Italy and to further enhance service and technical support for customers nationwide.Probar Italia has played an important role in establishing Xypex’s presence in the Italian market and in promoting crystalline waterproofing technology among customers, designers and industry professionals. Xypex wishes to thank Massimiliano Settili, Director of Probar Italia, and the Probar Italia team for their commitment, professionalism and contribution over the years.In particular, Xypex acknowledges Massimiliano Settili’s personal efforts in supporting the development of the brand and helping build market awareness for Xypex technology in Italy during an important phase of growth.As part of this next stage of development, Xypex has appointed Graziano Giudetti as Commercial Director – Italy. In this role, he will support customers across the country in coordination with Xypex’s European organization.Moving forward, customers in Italy will be supported through Xypex’s direct commercial structure in Europe, with access to purchasing coordination, technical support and warranty assistance directly through Xypex.“This development reflects the importance of the Italian market for Xypex and our intention to continue supporting customers there with a strong and dedicated structure,” said Etienne Poulin, Executive Vice President for Xypex InternationalAbout Xypex Chemical CorporationXypex Chemical Corporation is a world leader in innovative waterproofing technology. For over 50 years, Xypex has developed advanced crystalline solutions for concrete waterproofing and protection. Xypex products are used in a wide range of applications, including infrastructure and commercial construction projects in over 100 countries.For commercial inquiries in Italy, please contact:Graziano GiudettiCommercial Director – ItalyFor commercial inquiries within Europe, please contact:Ata BasaranRegional Vice President, EMEA and CI

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